Global Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate Market 2019 -2025: Demand Status by Sales Volume, Manufacturers, Suppliers, Import, Export, and Forecast

Ammonium lauryl sulfate is a detergent cleansing agent and a key ingredient found in shampoos and personal care products. It belongs to a class of medium to strong anionic surfactants known as the alkyl sulfates. It has characteristics of excellent decontamination, high biodegradable ability and good foaming property. Ammonium lauryl sulfate has a yellowish color and are partly soluble in water and oil. The solution has a moderate concentration of hydrogen ions and PH less than 7. Ammonium lauryl sulfate is an anionic surfactant which reduces the surface tension of water and makes the water spread more easily. It is used in cleaners because it disrupts hydrogen bonding in water. Ammonium lauryl sulphate is obtained by catalytic reduction of fatty acids which are found in coconut oil and palm kernel oil. It is also known as dodecyl ammonium sulfate, monododecyl ester and ammonium salt.Growing consumerism is driving the demand for personal care products, which in turn is driving the ammonium lauryl sulfate market. The surfactants markets largely depends on the rapidly emerging middle classes in the Asia Pacific region especially China and India. Rise in income levels will increase the per capita consumption of cosmetics and beauty products in emerging economies. However growing awareness for natural products and environment consciousness could hamper the growth of this market during the forecast period.Asia Pacific is the global leader for consumption of anionic surfactants such as ammonium lauryl sulfate for personal care products and is expected to remain so in the near future as well. The global Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
Major Key Players of Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate Market:
- BASF
- CAMEO Chemicals
- Akzo-Nobel
- Kao
- Stephens
- Galaxy Surfactants
- Personal Care Industry
- Automotive Industry
- Others
Types of Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate Market:
- Powder
- Solution
Key questions answered in the report:
-What will the market growth rate of Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate market in 2025?
-What are the key factors motivating the global Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate market?
-Who are the important key players in Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate market space?
-What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate market?
-What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate market?
-What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate industries?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Major-Type
1.4.3 Independent-Type
1.4.4 Administrator-Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Commonweal
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate Market Size
2.2 Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)…..
3.4 Date of entering into Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Continue…..
Application of Ammonium Lauryl Sulphate Market: