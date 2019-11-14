Global Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

Global Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Ammonium Nitrate Explosive industry.

Geographically, Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Ammonium Nitrate Explosive including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Market Repot:

EuroChem

Uralchem

OSTCHEM Holding

Borealis

Acron

Yara

SBU Azot

Incitec Pivot

Zaklady

Orica

CF Industries

CSBP

Enaex

KuibyshevAzot

Minudobreniya(Rossosh)

DFPCL

Xinghua Chemical

Liuzhou Chemical

Jiehua Chemical

GESC

Holitech

Jinkai Group

Urals Fertilizer

Sichun Chemical

Shangxi Tianji

Fujian Shaohua

Sichuan Lutianhua About Ammonium Nitrate Explosive: Ammonium Nitrate is a chemical compound with the formula NH4NO3. It is composed of nitric acid and salt of ammonia. In room temperature, ammonium nitrate appears in a white crystalline form and it is also colorless. These crystals are rhombohedra in shape but when they are subjected to temperatures above 32 degrees Celsius, they change to monoclinic crystals. Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Industry report begins with a basic Ammonium Nitrate Explosive market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Market Types:

Ammonium Nitrate Solution

Ammonium Nitrate Solid Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Market Applications:

Ammonium Nitrate Fertilizer

Ammonium Nitrate Explosive

Due to the wide downstream consumption of the ammonium nitrate, it has large production. Recent years, there are some companies starting to research and development the product. At present, the top 5 companies account for about 19% of global market share in ammonium nitrate field.

Ammonium nitrate downstream is wide, the major fields are ammonium nitrate fertilizer, ammonium nitrate explosive, etc. Among of those, ammonium nitrate fertilizer is the largest application area and accounts for 55.47% sales share in 2016. With over 36.09% share of in the ammonium nitrate market, ammonium nitrate explosive was the second largest application market in 2016.

