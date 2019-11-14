Global Ammonium Phosphate (Cas 10361-65-6) Market Growth Analysis 2019 to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the details of Influence Factors Forecast to 2026

Global "Ammonium Phosphate (Cas 10361-65-6) Market" 2019-2026

Major players in the global Ammonium Phosphate (Cas 10361-65-6) market include:

Shandong Dingxin Biotechnology

Sichuan Blue Sword Chemical

Mianyang Aostar Phosphorus Chemical Industry

Potash Corp

Wengfu

J.R Simplot

Sinolin Chemical

Yara

Mosaic Company

Sichuan Shengfeng Phosphorus Chemical

Anda-Group The Global market for Ammonium Phosphate (Cas 10361-65-6) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2026, from USD X.X million in 2019. By Types, the Ammonium Phosphate (Cas 10361-65-6) Market can be Split into:

Food Grade

Industrial Grade By Applications, the Ammonium Phosphate (Cas 10361-65-6) Market can be Split into:

Food Industry

Fertilizer Industry

Feed Industry