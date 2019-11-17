Global Ammonium Phosphate Market Research Report 2019: Manufacturing Demand, Size, Share, Insight and Forecast by 2024

Global “Ammonium Phosphate market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Ammonium Phosphate market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Ammonium Phosphate basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13499278

Ammonium phosphate is the salt of ammonium and phosphate. It is a highly unstable compound with the formula (NH4)3PO4. Because of its instability, it is elusive and of no commercial value. A related “double salt”, (NH4)3PO4.(NH4)2HPO4 is also recognized but is too unstable for practical use. Both triammonium salts evolve ammonia. In contrast to the fragile nature of the triammonium salts, diammonium phosphate (NH4)2HPO4 is a valuable material, mainly as a fertilizer. Also of value is monoammonium salt (NH4)H2PO4 which is also valued as a fertilizer..

Ammonium Phosphate Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Lanxess AG

Solvay S.A.

CF Industries Holdings

Inc.

Maâaden-Saudi Arabian Mining Company

OCP SA

Prayon SA

Yidu Xingfa Chemicals Company Limited

Jordan Phosphate Mines Company

Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG

Yuntianhua Group Company Limited

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co.

Ltd.

Wengfu Group

Vale S.A.

OJSC

EuroChem MCC

Innophos Holdings Inc.

Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.

Yara International ASA

United Phosphorus Limited Potash Corp.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL) and many more. Ammonium Phosphate Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Ammonium Phosphate Market can be Split into:

Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP)

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP). By Applications, the Ammonium Phosphate Market can be Split into:

Metal Finishing Chemicals

Water Treatment Chemicals

Food & Beverage