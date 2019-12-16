Global Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Market 2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

Global “Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer market size.

About Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer:

Ammonium sulfate [(NH4)2 SO4] was one of the first and most widely used nitrogen (N) fertilizers for crop productionï¼it is used primarily where there is a need for supplemental N and S to meet the nutritional requirement of growing plants. The active ingredients in it are nitrogen and sulfur. Correct use of this fertilizer maintains healthy nitrogen levels in the soil and, in the case of alkaline soils, helps to maintain a good pH balance. When used in excess, however, it can cause a range of undesirable plant conditions, such as excessive leaf growth, weak plant bodies, and excessive thatch in lawns.

Top Key Players of Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Market:

Rentech(PCI)

APF

BASF

Agrium

OCI

Evonik

OSTCHEM Holding

PotashCorp

Honeywell

Yara

DSM Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14105598 Major Types covered in the Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Market report are:

AS Fertilizers

AS based Blended Fertilizers Major Applications covered in the Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Market report are:

Cash Crops

Grain Scope of Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Market:

Production of the Top 3 manufacturers of ammonium sulfate fertilizer, PCI, DSM and APF, consist of approximately 40% of the entire production volume of the USA.

Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer is major application in Grain and Cash Crops, consist of approximately 90%

The growth rate of the USA Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Sales will decrease gradually in the time period of 2016 to 2021. At the same time, the growth rate of the USA Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Revenue will fluctuate a little possibly because of the challenging situation in sales.

The worldwide market for Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.5% over the next five years, will reach 440 million US$ in 2024, from 420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.