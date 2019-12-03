Global Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Ammonium sulfate [(NH4)2 SO4] was one of the first and most widely used nitrogen (N) fertilizers for crop productionï¼it is used primarily where there is a need for supplemental N and S to meet the nutritional requirement of growing plants. The active ingredients in it are nitrogen and sulfur. Correct use of this fertilizer maintains healthy nitrogen levels in the soil and, in the case of alkaline soils, helps to maintain a good pH balance. When used in excess, however, it can cause a range of undesirable plant conditions, such as excessive leaf growth, weak plant bodies, and excessive thatch in lawns.

Production of the Top 3 manufacturers of ammonium sulfate fertilizer, PCI, DSM and APF, consist of approximately 40% of the entire production volume of the USA.Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer is major application in Grain and Cash Crops, consist of approximately 90%The growth rate of the USA Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Sales will decrease gradually in the time period of 2016 to 2021. At the same time, the growth rate of the USA Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Revenue will fluctuate a little possibly because of the challenging situation in sales.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

