Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer Market 2019: Size, Manufactures, Capital Investment, Outlook and Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 25, 2019

Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer

Global “Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer:

Ammonium thiosulfate fertilizer (ATF) is the most widely used fluid fertilizer that contains sulfur; it is composed of sulfur dioxide, elemental sulfur, and aqueous ammonia.It is widely used in the fluid fertilizer industry to make a wide range of N-P-K-S fertilizers. However, it is not compatible with acidic solutions, and not with anhydrous ammonia. And it decomposes in the soil to form equal amount of sulfate, suitable to the S uptake patterns for most crops.

Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer Market Manufactures: 

  • Tessenderlo Group
  • Rentech Nitrogen
  • Koch Fertilizer
  • TIB Chemicals AG
  • Kugler
  • Esseco UK
  • Juan Messina S.A.
  • Mears Fertilizer
  • Agrium
  • R.W. Griffin
  • Poole Chem
  • Plant Food

  • Major Classification:

  • Liquid Type
  • Solid Type

    Major Applications:

  • Cash Crops
  • Grain
  • Corn
  • Other

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • As for the region consumption, North America remained the largest market for ammonium thiosulfate in the world, with 56.33% market share consumption in 2015. Other major consuming regions include Europe and South America, which account for 27.87% and 9.42% respectively. The trading of ammonium thiosulfate is not frequent, though ammonium thiosulfate can be detected to be transformed from North America to South America. High price and transportation fee, and lacking awareness of sulfur fertilizer might be the main reason for the situation. As the development of ammonium thiosulfate in global regions, the market would be expanded greatly.
  • Fertilizer is the largest application of ammonium thiosulfate. Ammonium Thiosulfate is an excellent source of ammoniacal nitrogen that is quickly absorbed by the plant, which contains 12% nitrogen and 26% sulfur. Corn and grain are the most popular crops that use Ammonium thiosulfate fertilizer.
  • The worldwide market for Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 119

