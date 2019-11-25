Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer Market 2019: Size, Manufactures, Capital Investment, Outlook and Forecast 2024

Global “Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer:

Ammonium thiosulfate fertilizer (ATF) is the most widely used fluid fertilizer that contains sulfur; it is composed of sulfur dioxide, elemental sulfur, and aqueous ammonia.It is widely used in the fluid fertilizer industry to make a wide range of N-P-K-S fertilizers. However, it is not compatible with acidic solutions, and not with anhydrous ammonia. And it decomposes in the soil to form equal amount of sulfate, suitable to the S uptake patterns for most crops.

Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer Market Manufactures:

Tessenderlo Group

Rentech Nitrogen

Koch Fertilizer

TIB Chemicals AG

Kugler

Esseco UK

Juan Messina S.A.

Mears Fertilizer

Agrium

R.W. Griffin

Poole Chem

Plant Food

Major Classification:

Liquid Type

Solid Type Major Applications:

Cash Crops

Grain

Corn

Cash Crops

Grain

Corn

Other The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

As for the region consumption, North America remained the largest market for ammonium thiosulfate in the world, with 56.33% market share consumption in 2015. Other major consuming regions include Europe and South America, which account for 27.87% and 9.42% respectively. The trading of ammonium thiosulfate is not frequent, though ammonium thiosulfate can be detected to be transformed from North America to South America. High price and transportation fee, and lacking awareness of sulfur fertilizer might be the main reason for the situation. As the development of ammonium thiosulfate in global regions, the market would be expanded greatly.

Fertilizer is the largest application of ammonium thiosulfate. Ammonium Thiosulfate is an excellent source of ammoniacal nitrogen that is quickly absorbed by the plant, which contains 12% nitrogen and 26% sulfur. Corn and grain are the most popular crops that use Ammonium thiosulfate fertilizer.

The worldwide market for Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.