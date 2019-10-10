Global Amorphous Polyalphaolefin Market 2019-2025 | Top Companies, Industry Status, Development and Forecast till 2025

Global “Amorphous Polyalphaolefin Market” report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Amorphous Polyalphaolefin market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

Evonik

Huntsman Corporation

Henkel AG

Eastman Chemical Company

Bostik

REXtac

H.B. Fuller

Alphamin

Menakon

Shanghai Songhan Plastic Technology

About Amorphous Polyalphaolefin Market:

An amorphous a-olefin copolymer, commonly referred to as APAO (Amorphous polyalpha olefin), is a random copolymer obtained by polymerization of a-olefins and belongs to a plastomer material.

Because of its low molecular weight and high degree of randomness, APAO can exhibit different properties of isotactic polyolefins and can be applied to different applications. APAO’s aliases are: amorphous polyolefins, also known in some regions as APOs, amorphous polyalphaolefins, or APP resins.

This product has been widely used in asphalt modification, hot melt and pressure sensitive adhesives, sealing materials due to its excellent low temperature, high temperature performance, water resistance, anti-oxidation and UV resistance, and good miscibility with organic phase. Waterproof materials, plastic masterbatches, car mats, tile carpets, packaging, cable filling, paper coating and other fields.

In 2019, the market size of Amorphous Polyalphaolefin is 360 million US$ and it will reach 540 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Amorphous Polyalphaolefin. Global Amorphous Polyalphaolefin Market Report Segment by Types:

Homopolymers

Copolymers

Global Amorphous Polyalphaolefin Market Report Segmented by Application:

Paper & Packaging

Personal Hygiene

Bookbinding

Woodworking

Product Assembly

Other

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Amorphous Polyalphaolefin in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

