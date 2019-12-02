Global Anaerobic Adhesives Market 2019 | Industry Outlook by Share, Size, Growth Factors, Sales, Revenue, and Regional Forecast to 2025

List of Top Key Players in the Global Anaerobic Adhesives Market:

Henkel

ThreeBond

3M

Parson

Permabond

Cyberbond

Loxeal

DELO

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Anabond

Hylomar

Chemence

STALOC

SAF-T-LOK

Weikon

Alpha Adhesives & Sealants

NALMAT Trzebinia

Kisling AG

Litai

Luoke

HuiTian New Material

Tonsan

Zhejiang Keli

KangDa New Materials

Hengxin Chem

Ralead

HengYing Adhesive

About Anaerobic Adhesives Market:

Anaerobic adhesives is a kind of adhesives cure in the absence of air or oxygen. It is designed for fastening and sealing applications in which a tight seal must be formed without light, heat or oxygen. Anaerobic adhesive is used in threadlocking, threadsealing (or pipesealing), form-in-place gasketing, retaining, bearing fit, bullet sealing, and sealing weld porosities.

China is the largest market of the anaerobic adhesive, while it took up about 44% of the global total market, followed by the USA, about 23%; and Europe took about 19% of the global total in 2017.

In 2019, the market size of Anaerobic Adhesives is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Global Anaerobic Adhesives Market Report Segment by Types:

Anaerobic Threadlocker

Anaerobic Structural Adhesive

Retaining Compound

Gasket Sealant

Other

Global Anaerobic Adhesives Market Report Segmented by Application:

Equipment

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Other

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Anaerobic Adhesives in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Detailed TOC of Anaerobic Adhesives Market Report 2019-2025:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anaerobic Adhesives Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Anaerobic Adhesives Market Size

2.2 Anaerobic Adhesives Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Anaerobic Adhesives Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Anaerobic Adhesives Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Anaerobic Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Anaerobic Adhesives Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Anaerobic Adhesives Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Anaerobic Adhesives Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Anaerobic Adhesives Production by Type

6.2 Global Anaerobic Adhesives Revenue by Type

6.3 Anaerobic Adhesives Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Anaerobic Adhesives Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

