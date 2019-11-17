 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Analog-to-Digital Converters Market Analysis, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2020-2024

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Analog-to-Digital Converters

Summary

  • Analog-to-digital converter is an electronic integrated circuit which transforms a signal from analog (continuous) to digital (discrete) form. ADC provides a link between the analog world of transducers and the digital world of signal processing and data handling. ADC is used virtually everywhere where an analog signal has to be processed, stored, or transported in digital form. Some examples of ADC usage are digital volt meters, cell phone, thermocouples, and digital oscilloscope
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
    Key Companies

  • TI
  • ADI
  • Maxim
  • Intersil
  • STM
  • ON Semiconductor
  • Microchip
  • NXP
  • Cirrus Logic
  • XILINX

    Analog-to-Digital Converters Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • Pipeline ADC
  • SAR ADC
  • SigmaDelta ADC
  • Flash ADC
  • Others

    Market by Application

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Communications
  • Automotive
  • Industrials

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Table of Content (TOC) of Global Analog-to-Digital Converters Market Study 2020-2024

    1 Industrial Chain Overview

        1.1 Analog-to-Digital Converters Industry

        1.2 Upstream

        1.3 Product List by Type

        1.4 End-Use List

        1.5 Global Market Overview

    2 Global Production & Consumption by Geography

        2.1 Global Production & Consumption

        2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption

    3 Major Manufacturers Introduction

        3.1 Manufacturers Overview

        3.2 Manufacturers List

    4 Market Competition Pattern

        4.1 Market Size and Sketch

        4.2 Company Market Share

        4.3 Market News and Trend

    ……And Many more.

    Joann Wilson
