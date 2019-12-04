Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

Global Animal Feed Enzymes Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Animal Feed Enzymes Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Animal feed enzymes are gaining importance as they play an important role in improving feed digestibility, cost reduction, nutrient absorption, and better performance. Enzymes are achieving popularity as they are replacing antibiotics for the improved health and performance of livestock.

In the world, the main manufacturers include Novozymes, DuPont (Danisco), AB Enzymes, DSM, Aum Enzymes, BASF, CHR.Hansen, Soufflet Group and so on. Novozymes is the biggest manufacturer in the world, in 2016 it sold 72.59 K MT feed enzymes. The market concentration isnât relatively dispersed, the top 3 manufacturers totally take about 34% share of the global market.

We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Novozymes

DuPont(Danisco)

AB Enzymes

DSM

Aum Enzymes

BASF

CHR.Hansen

Soufflet Group

SEB

Kemin

Yiduoli

Adisseo

Longda Bio-products

Sunhy Group

Beijing Smistyle

Beijing Challenge Group

Sunson

Youtell Biochemical Animal Feed Enzymes Market by Types

Phytases

Carbohydrases

Proteases

Other Animal Feed Enzymes Market by Applications

Poultry

Swine

Ruminant

Aquaculture