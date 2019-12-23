Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Professional Review 2020: Leading Key Players, Products, Types and Consumer Benefits 2025

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market is segmented on the basis of manufacturing process, application, end-use industry, and geographical regions. On the basis of the manufacturing process, the Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals market was led by growth process as it is the widely adopted process by the manufacturer.

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players:

Alltech, Archer Daniels Midland, Royal DSM NV, Nutreco N.V.

Organic trace minerals have vital role in maintaining animal health. The rate of absorbing the food increases with the presence of trace minerals in the feed, and they improve the nutrient content in animal feed. Growing occurrences of disease outbreaks, such as avian influenza (AI), in poultry and turkey have increased the demand for these minerals. Bioavailability is another factor that differentiates organic and inorganic trace minerals in animal feed. Poultry was the largest consumer of organic trace minerals in animal feed in 2016. The demand for broilers, chickens, and turkeys has witnessed a steady increase, particularly in countries with growing food industries such as China, India, and Brazil, which has played a key role in growing animal feed consumption in these countries. Asia Pacific dominated the organic trace minerals market in 2016. This region was the largest manufacturer and consumer of feed with China and India accounting for a majority of the share. Favorable demographics, subsidized tax regime in animal husbandry, and improving feed quality were the major driving factors of this market in Asia Pacific. Europe accounted for 27.7% of the market share in 2016. This region was driven by the growing demand from major animal feed consuming countries including Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, and France. State-of-the-art infrastructure and favorable climatic conditions have helped the region grow in the poultry and pork sectors, consequently boosting the demand for organic trace minerals. Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals.

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market Regional Analysis:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market by Applications:

Dairy Cattle

Poultry

Horses

Pigs

Others Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market by Types:

Zinc

Iron

Copper

Selenium