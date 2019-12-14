 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Animal Growth Promoter Market 2019 Size, Top Players Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Technology Trends and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Animal Growth Promoter

GlobalAnimal Growth Promoter Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Animal Growth Promoter market size.

About Animal Growth Promoter:

Animal Growth Promoters are feed additives that used to help increase the efficiency of animal production by increasing weight gain and product output.Â Animal Growth promoters can be classified into four groups; those that increase growth and also increase feed consumption, those that increase growth without altering feed consumption, those that do not alter growth but decrease feed consumption (generally referred to as the feed consumption ratio; FCR=kg feed consumed/kg body weight), and those that increase growth and decrease feed consumption.

Top Key Players of Animal Growth Promoter Market:

  • argill Animal Health
  • Royal DSM N.V.
  • Elanco Animal Health
  • Zoetis
  • Inc.
  • Alltech
  • Inc.
  • Bayer Animal Health
  • Kemin
  • Yiduoli
  • DuPont (Danisco)
  • Novozymes
  • Merck Animal Health
  • Biomin
  • Novus International
  • Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • Chr.Hansen

    Major Types covered in the Animal Growth Promoter Market report are:

  • Antibiotic
  • Prebiotics and Probiotics
  • Feed Enzymes
  • Others

    Major Applications covered in the Animal Growth Promoter Market report are:

  • Livestock
  • Aquaculture
  • Poultry
  • Other

    Scope of Animal Growth Promoter Market:

  • Animal growth promoters are defined as the chemicals and drugs that help animals in growing faster by digesting their food more effectively, getting maximum benefit out of it and allowing the animals to develop into strong and healthy adults. These chemicals also protect the animal from various types of microbial diseases. Animal growth promoters market can be differentiated on the basis of different type of animal growth promoters and on the basis of animal classes. Depending on the nature and use of chemicals, various types of animal growth promoter are available on the market, including Antibiotics, Probiotics and Prebiotics, Feed Enzymes, Organic acid, Essential Oil Compounds and etc.
  • Antibiotic growth promoters still capture the major revenue share of the animal growth promoters market, while considering consumption volume, Prebiotics and Probiotics segment is leading the market, taking about one third of total market sales. In recent years, Eubiotics like organic acid, phytogenic and essential oil compounds are seeing a rapid growing trend, which is considered to be alternatives to Antibiotic Growth Promoters in Animal Feed Industry.
  • Depending on downstream animal classes, the animal growth promoter market has been differentiated into following categories: Livestock, Aquaculture, Poultry and Others. Livestock and poultry are the dominating classes of animals which are provided with animal growth promoters. Increase in the yield of the products such as eggs, wool and milk, which are originated from these animals is the major reason which is driving the animal growth promoters market among livestock and poultry classes. Additionally, the increasing demand of meat worldwide is the other major factor which will propel the animal growth promoters market in the future. Animal growth promoters help the animal in gaining weight and fat, which results in more meat production and expensive selling of animal.
  • The worldwide market for Animal Growth Promoter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 10900 million US$ in 2024, from 8430 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Animal Growth Promoter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Animal Growth Promoter product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Animal Growth Promoter, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Animal Growth Promoter in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Animal Growth Promoter competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Animal Growth Promoter breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Animal Growth Promoter market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Animal Growth Promoter sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Animal Growth Promoter Market Report pages: 139

    1 Animal Growth Promoter Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Animal Growth Promoter by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Animal Growth Promoter Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Animal Growth Promoter Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Animal Growth Promoter Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Animal Growth Promoter Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Animal Growth Promoter Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Animal Growth Promoter Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Animal Growth Promoter Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Animal Growth Promoter Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

