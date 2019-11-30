Global ANPR Camera Market 2020: Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2026!!

Report gives deep analysis of “ANPR Camera Market” industry overview by Types, applications, Key players and regions. This report furthermore shows the 2019-2024 Production, Consumption, income, Price & Cost Overview. From raw materials to downstream consumers of this industry will be examined scientifically. the feature of product flow and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a landscape of industrial development and characteristics of the ANPR Camera market

Summary

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) is a surveillance system with primary capability of capturing the image of vehicles and identifies their license number. ANPR systems consist of high-speed cameras with IR filters, processors capable of performing optical character recognition (OCR), application software, user interface, and an alert capability to notify operators in case of a match. ANPR systems can be a standalone device or can be used with existing traffic enforcement cameras or closed-circuit televisions and are used by the police forces across the globe to prevent and detect crimes. These systems are also used for electronic toll collection on roads and for monitoring traffic activities such as red light adherence and speed enforcement. Additionally, ANPR systems can assist in the detection of stolen vehicles. The ANPR technology varies from location to location depending on the designs of number plates. And we statistic ANPR Camera in this report

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

MAV Systems

3M

Genetec

ARH

Siemens

Tattile

Arvoo Imaging Products

Bosch Security Systems

Elsag

Shenzhen AnShiBao

NDI Recognition Systems

Petards Group

Shenzhen Lefound

Digital Recognition Systems

CA Traffic

PaisAn

Clearview Communications ANPR Camera Market Segmentation Market by Type

Mobile ANPR Camera

Fixed ANPR Camera

Portable ANPR Camera Market by Application

Security and Surveillance

Vehicle Parking & Toll Enforcement

Traffic Management & Red Light Control

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]