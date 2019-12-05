Global Anthracene Market Size 2019: Segmentation and Analysis by Latest Trends, Share, Development and Growth by Regions to 2024

Global “Anthracene Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an extensive Industry report contains an introduction on new trends that can guide the businesses performing in the Anthracene industry to recognize the market and make the strategies for their industry growth accordingly. The Anthracene research report study the market scope, Industry segment, key drivers for development, major segments, and SWOT Analysis.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13707391

Anthracene is a product of coal tar, which is a by-product collected from carbonization of coal. Coal tar includes about one and a half percent of anthracene. It is colorless in nature, but exhibits a blue florescence under ultraviolet light. Thus, it is used in production of red dye alizarin and other dyes. anthracene is first converted into anthroquinone; which is the product used in preparation of dye..

Anthracene Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Anward

ZINC

Amadis Chemical

Viats-M Laboratory

Tokyo Chemical Industry (TCI)

and many more. Anthracene Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Anthracene Market can be Split into:

0.99

Others. By Applications, the Anthracene Market can be Split into:

Coating