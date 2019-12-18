Global Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Caking is a significant concern in dry fertilizer production, storage, transport and application. Anti-caking agent can prevent agglomeration of fertilizer, inhibit fertilizer moisture and powder, and enhance particle mobility.

Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer downstream is wide and recently Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Compound Fertilizer, Urea, Potash Fertilizer and Others. Globally, the Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer market is mainly driven by growing demand for Compound Fertilizer and Urea. Compound Fertilizer and Urea accounts for nearly 84.55% of total downstream consumption of Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer in global.

Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer can be mainly divided into Anti-Caking Agent Powder, Anti-Caking Agent Paste and Water Soluble Anti-Caking Agent which Anti-Caking Agent Powder captures about 65.92% of Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ArrMaz

Clariant

Kao Corporation

Forbon

Emulchem

Fertibon

Filtra

Neelam Aqua & Speciality Chem

Russian Mining Chemical Company

PPG

Tashkent

Guangdong Xinlvyuan

Chemipol Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Market by Types

Anti-Caking Agent Powder

Anti-Caking Agent Paste

Water Soluble Anti-Caking Agent Anti-Caking Agents for Fertilizer Market by Applications

Compound Fertilizer

Urea

Potash Fertilizer