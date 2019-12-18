 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

December 18, 2019

Anti-Corrosion Coating

Anti-Corrosion Coating Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Anti-corrosion coating is defined as a coating material in liquid or solid which when spread on a surface adheres and hardens forms a film that protect the surface form corrosion.
In 2015, the global sale volume of anti-corrosion coating is about 9192.3 K MT and is anticipated to reach 14363.4 K MT in 2022.China is the dominate consumer in anti-corrosion coating industry. The sales volume of China was 3288.4 K MT in 2015, occupied about 35.77% of the total amount. Europe is the second one, with the sales volume of 1778.9 K MT, and the sales market share of 19.35% in 2015. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.The global average sale price of anti-corrosion coating is in the decreasing trend, from 8039 USD/MT in 2011 to 7240 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of competition, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. Currently, with the excellent anti-corrosion properties, solvent-based coatings occupy the largest market share which was about 77.84% in 2015, and is widely used in marine, containers and other applications with stringent anti-corrosion requirement. While, with the increasingly stringent environment requirements and technology improved, water-based coatings will play an more and more important role in this industry.Chemical industrial accounted for the largest market with about 35.33% of the global consumption volume for anti-corrosion coatings in 2015. With over 27.05% share in the anti-corrosion coatings market, marine was the second largest application market in 2015.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

AkzoNobel

  • PPG
  • Sherwin-Williams
  • Henkel
  • Valspar
  • Jotun
  • RPM International
  • Nippon Paint
  • BASF
  • Chugoku
  • Hempel
  • Axalta
  • Sika
  • Kansai Paint
  • KCC Corporation
  • 3M
  • HB Fuller
  • Carpoly
  • Shenzhen Zhanchen paints
  • Shawcor
  • Shanghai Coatings
  • Xiangjiang Paint
  • SK KAKEN
  • Tiannucoating
  • DAW SE
  • Cromology
  • Baotashan
  • Twin Tigers Coatings
  • Jangsu Lanling Group
  • Qilushuiqi

    Anti-Corrosion Coating Market by Types

  • Water-Based Coating
  • Solvent-Based Coating
  • Others

    Anti-Corrosion Coating Market by Applications

  • Marine
  • Containers
  • Offshore Constructions
  • Industrial
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Anti-Corrosion Coating Segment by Type

    2.3 Anti-Corrosion Coating Consumption by Type

    2.4 Anti-Corrosion Coating Segment by Application

    2.5 Anti-Corrosion Coating Consumption by Application

    3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating by Players

    3.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Anti-Corrosion Coating by Regions

    4.1 Anti-Corrosion Coating by Regions

    4.2 Americas Anti-Corrosion Coating Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Anti-Corrosion Coating Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coating Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Anti-Corrosion Coating Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Anti-Corrosion Coating Distributors

    10.3 Anti-Corrosion Coating Customer

    11 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Anti-Corrosion Coating Product Offered

    12.3 Anti-Corrosion Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

