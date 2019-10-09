Global Anti-corrosion Tape Market2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

Global “Anti-corrosion Tape Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Anti-corrosion Tape market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions.

About Anti-corrosion Tape:

Anti-corrosion tape refers to the adhesive tape used for anti-corrosion winding; it is mainly used for prevention of corrosion and protection of pipeline and so on.

Competitive Key Vendors-

Polyken

Nitto

Sam Hwan Anti-Corrosion Industrial

Innovative Manufacturing

3M

Scapa

Denso

PSI Products

DEHN SOHNE

Jining Xunda Pipe Coating Materials

Ningbo Ideal Anti-corrosion Material

Shandong Quanmin Plastic

Dasheng Heat Shrinkable Material

Zhongyide

Anti-corrosion Tape Market Report Details Analysis of past as well as future market trends of Anti-corrosion Tape Market. The report showcases the business strategists, Market Growth Prospects & futuristic cost and revenue over the coming years. It shows Market Segmentation, Anti-corrosion Tape Price during the Forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Anti-corrosion Tape Market report also gives an In-depth analysis of major manufactures by analysing Production and Sales Market Comparison. Anti-corrosion Tape Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others Geographically, Anti-corrosion Tape market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024. Anti-corrosion Tape Market Types:

Petrolatum-Based

Polymer Based

Others Anti-corrosion Tape Market Applications:

Oil & Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Water Supply Industry

Others This report also presents the manufacturer’s landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major manufacturers operating in the Anti-corrosion Tape industry. Scope of Anti-corrosion Tape Market:

In global market, the sales of Anti-corrosion Tape increase from 78.2 K MT in 2012 to 88.3 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 3.09%. In 2016, the global Anti-corrosion Tape market is led by North America, capturing about 25.1% of global Anti-corrosion Tape consumption. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 24.7% global consumption share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Anti-corrosion Tape are Polyken, Nitto, Jining Xunda Pipe Coating Materials, etc. Polyken is the world leader, holding 28.6 % sales market share in 2016.

In application, Anti-corrosion Tape downstream is Oil & Gas Industry?Chemical Industry

And Water Supply Industry, the Anti-corrosion Tape market is mainly driven by growing demand for Oil & Gas Industry which accounts for nearly 63.5% of total downstream consumption of Anti-corrosion Tape in global.

In type, Anti-corrosion Tape can be divided into Petrolatum-Based tape and Polymer based tape. Polymer based Anti-corrosion Tape holds most of Anti-corrosion Tape sales. In 2016, the Polymer based Anti-corrosion Tape Sales was 57.7 K MT and the Market Share (%) was 65.3%, and it will be 73.2 K PCS and 66.9% in 2023, with a CAGR 1.92 from 2017 to 2023.

In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Anti-corrosion Tape consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Anti-corrosion Tape is estimated to be 109.4 K MT. On product prices, the rise trend in recent years will maintain in the future due to rise in labor cost and raw materials.

The worldwide market for Anti-corrosion Tape is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 340 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.