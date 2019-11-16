Global Anti-infective Ophthalmic Market 2019 Share, Size, Growth Rate by Market Current Strategy, Top Most Players, and Regional Segmentation by Forecast to 2025

Global “Anti-infective Ophthalmic Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Anti-infective Ophthalmic market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Anti-infective Ophthalmic industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Anti-infective Ophthalmic Market:

Novartis

Allergan

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Santen Pharmaceutical

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Apotex

Ophthalmic anti-infectives are anti-infectives contained in a product formulated especially to be instilled or applied in the eye or eyes. Ophthalmic anti-infectives include eyedrops, gels or ointments. Anti-infectives are drugs that can either kill an infectious agent or inhibit it from spreading. Anti-infectives include antibiotics and antibacterials, antifungals, antivirals and antiprotozoals.In terms of region, the global ophthalmic anti-infective market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global ophthalmic anti-infective market due to availability of advanced drug formulations in the region. Awareness among people about diseases is also a major factor boosting the market in the region. The ophthalmic anti-infective market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace due to increase in incidence of eye infection in the region. Lack of awareness about diseases and unavailability of advanced medication and formulations in underdeveloped countries, such as Lebanon, Syria, Cyprus, Turkey, and Iraq are likely to restrain the growth of the ophthalmic anti-infective market in Middle East & Africa.The global Anti-infective Ophthalmic market was 1410 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1520 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.0% between 2019 and 2025.

Hospital Use

Clinic Use

Household

Other Anti-infective Ophthalmic Market by Types:

Antibacterial

Antiviral

Antifungal

Anti-parasitic