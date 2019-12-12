Global Anti-Jamming Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

Anti-Jamming Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
GPS Anti-Jamming protects GPS receivers from interference and intentional jamming. By the time the GPS signal reaches the Earths surface is weak and is susceptible to being overcome by higher power Radio Frequency (RF) energy. Even a small jammer of about 10 Watts power can disrupt an unprotected C/A Code receiver for about 30 kilometers (line of sight). GPS Anti-Jamming uses power minimization to reduce the effect of interference and jamming so that the GPS receiver can continue to operate correctly.
GPS technology has revolutionized modern warfare. Military organizations regularly depend on satellite technology for accurate positioning, timing and communications.
But GPS signals received on Earth are weak and susceptible to interference and intentional jamming. Indeed, the signals are usually obscured by thermal noise and only observable with a tuned signal analyzer – in other words a GPS receiver.
A simple low power jammer, readily available via the World Wide Web, can overpower GPS signals within a large area, denying a position solution and timing.
Anti-jam systems are mainly used for land, sea, air (including unmanned aerial systems) in the military field.
North America held the largest share of the Anti-jamming market in 2017, while the market in APAC is expected to be the second-largest by 2022. This growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea between China and some South-East Asian countries, between Japan and North Korea, and disputes between South Korea and North Korea. These political tensions are expected to fuel the military expenditures in these respective countries, and a significant portion of this expenditure is expected to be invested in GPS anti-jamming. The Anti-jamming market in Rest of world is expected to grow at a moderate rate. The volatile situation in Syria and the threats posed by the Islamic State (ISIS) group has prompted many of the regional powers there such as Turkey, Israel and Saudi Arabia to increase defense spending for their armed forces, which includes installing GPS anti-jamming systems.
This market is fragmented and contains multiple local and multinational vendors. The issue is export control. This, of course, varies by country. In the U.S., a CRPA developed towards a defense program is likely to have International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) restrictions attached to it. In Canada, CRPAs are subject to the Controlled Goods Program. In the UK, CRPAs sit on the âdual-useâ export control list, which recognizes that CRPAs have both military and non-military application. An export license is usually required.
Of the major players of the Anti-Jamming market, Raytheon maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Raytheon accounted for 6.80 % of the Global revenue market share in 2017, followed by Rockwell Collins with 3.57 revenue market share. Anti-jam was a military technology major for military applications. In many countries, Anti-jamming was a little-known military problem.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Raytheon
Anti-Jamming Market by Types
Anti-Jamming Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
No. of pages: 136
