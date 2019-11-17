 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market 2020 provides an in-depth insight of Sales and Trends Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Anti-money Laundering Software

GlobalAnti-money Laundering Software Market” report initiates from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Anti-money Laundering Software by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Summary

  • Anti-money laundering software is software used in the finance and legal industries to meet the legal requirements for financial institutions and other regulated entities to prevent or report money laundering activities. There are four basic types of software that address anti-money laundering: transaction monitoring systems, currency transaction reporting (CTR) systems, customer identity management systems and compliance management software.
  • The report forecast global Anti-money Laundering Software market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Anti-money Laundering Software industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Anti-money Laundering Software by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Anti-money Laundering Software market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Anti-money Laundering Software according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Anti-money Laundering Software company.4

    Key Companies

  • Thomson Reuters
  • Fiserv
  • SAS
  • SunGard
  • Experian
  • ACI Worldwide
  • Tonbeller
  • Bankers Toolbox
  • Nice Actimize
  • CS&S
  • Ascent Technology Consulting
  • Cellent Finance Solutions
  • Verafin
  • EastNets
  • AML360
  • Aquilan
  • AML Partners
  • Truth Technologies

    Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market analysis studies the attractiveness and the dynamics of a special market within a special industry. It is extent of the industry analysis and thus in turn of the global environmental analysis. Through all of these analyses, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of a Anti-money Laundering Software Market company can be identified.

    Market Segmentation of Anti-money Laundering Software Market

    Market by Application

  • Tier 1 Financial Institution
  • Tier 2 Financial Institution
  • Tier 3 Financial Institution
  • Tier 4 Financial Institution

  • Market by Type

  • Transaction Monitoring Software
  • Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software
  • Customer Identity Management Software
  • Compliance Management Software

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Detailed Table of Content of Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Analysis 2013-2020 and Forecast 2020-2024

    Table of Content

    1 Industry Overview

    1.1 Anti-money Laundering Software Industry

    1.1.1 Overview

    1.1.2 Development of Anti-money Laundering Software

    1.2 Market Segment

    1.2.1 Upstream

    1.2.2 Downstream

    1.3 Cost Analysis

    2 Industry Environment

    2.1 Policy

    2.2 Economics

    2.3 Sociology

    2.4 Technology

    3 Anti-money Laundering Software Market by Type

    3.1 By Type

    3.2 Market Size

    3.3 Market Forecast

    4 Major Companies List

    4.1 Company 1(Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.2 Company 2 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.3 Company 3 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    5 Market Competition

    5.1 Company Competition

    5.2 Regional Market by Company

    6 Market Demand

    6.1 Demand Situation

    6.1.1 Demand in Hospitals

    6.1.2 Demand in Clinics

    6.1.3 Demand in Others

    6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

    6.3 Demand Forecast

    7 Region Operation

    7.1 Regional Production

    7.2 Regional Market

    7.3 by Region

    7.3.1 North America

    7.3.1.1 Overview

    7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

    7.3.2 Europe

    7.3.2.1 Overview

    7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

    7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

    7.3.3.1 Overview

    7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

    7.3.4 South America

    7.3.4.1 Overview

    7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

    7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    7.3.5.1 Overview

    7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

    7.4 Regional Import & Export

    7.5 Regional Forecast

    And Continue……

    ……And Many more.

    No. of Pages: – 132

