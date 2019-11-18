Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

Global “Anti-Slip Sheet Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Anti-Slip Sheet in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Anti-Slip Sheet Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

The report provides a basic overview of the Anti-Slip Sheet industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Anti-Slip Sheet Market Types:

Recycled Paper Material

Corrugated Cardboard Material

Plastic Film Material Anti-Slip Sheet Market Applications:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Industry

Chemical Industry

Building and Construction

Computing and Electronics

Automotive Industry

Anti-Slip Sheet is an ideal solution for maintaining the stability of goods during transportation. The global Anti-Slip Sheet is expected to gain traction with the growing need for economical solutions which reduce the cost of banding and strapping. In addition, Anti-Slip Sheet being hygienic, is widely accepted for use with food products. The global push for sustainable and recyclable solutions is also anticipated to boost sales of products such as Anti-Slip Sheet. The global shipping industry has witnessed high growth in the last decade with the growth in trade between countries. The need for protective solutions that could reduce the risk of damage during transit is expected to generate substantial demand for Anti-Slip Sheet. The global Anti-Slip Sheet market is expected to grow on the backdrop of the growth of the industries such as the food industry, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Industry, and chemical industry among others. Furthermore, as global trade becomes more streamlined, the demand for Anti-Slip Sheet is expected to register steady growth during the forecast period

Some renowned name providing the immense contribution and defining the hierarchy of Anti-Slip Sheet market are CGP, Smurfit Kappa, Endupack, AJP, GOLONG, ASPI, Palcut, Servicolor Iberia, Delta Paper, Papeterie Gerex, Tallpack, Sierra Coating Technologies LLC, Rotri, SL, Grantham Manufacturing and Angleboard UK in the market. Of the major players of Anti-Slip Sheet, CGP maintained its first place in the ranking in 2018. CGP accounted for 23.09% of the global Anti-Slip Sheet market share in 2018. Other players accounted for 10.43% and 3.88%, including Smurfit Kappa and Endupack.

APEJ is the second largest Anti-Slip Sheet market followed Europe. China and India are witnessing more demand for Anti-Slip Sheet due to increasing manufacturing and transportation of goods. The government regulations for material handling is playing a vital role in growth of Anti-Slip Sheet market. Import and Export of different material between developing regions also facilitate the growth of the global anti-slip coated paper market. Owing to increasing import and export to maintain goods in the warehouse without any loss are very important, which is further expected to boost the growth of the global Anti-Slip Sheet market. Due to food industries excessive production and transportation, Anti-Slip Sheet market can further grow.

The worldwide market for Anti-Slip Sheet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 407.3 million US$ in 2024, from 311.9 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.