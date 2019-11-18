 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 18, 2019

Anti-Slip Sheet

Global “Anti-Slip Sheet Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Anti-Slip Sheet in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Anti-Slip Sheet Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • CGP
  • Smurfit Kappa
  • Endupack
  • AJP
  • GOLONG
  • ASPI
  • Palcut
  • Servicolor Iberia
  • Delta Paper
  • Papeterie Gerex
  • Tallpack
  • Sierra Coating Technologies LLC
  • Rotri, SL
  • Grantham Manufacturing
  • Angleboard UK

    The report provides a basic overview of the Anti-Slip Sheet industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Anti-Slip Sheet Market Types:

  • Recycled Paper Material
  • Corrugated Cardboard Material
  • Plastic Film Material

    Anti-Slip Sheet Market Applications:

  • Food Industry
  • Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Industry
  • Chemical Industry
  • Building and Construction
  • Computing and Electronics
  • Automotive Industry
  • Others

    Finally, the Anti-Slip Sheet market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Anti-Slip Sheet market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Anti-Slip Sheet is an ideal solution for maintaining the stability of goods during transportation. The global Anti-Slip Sheet is expected to gain traction with the growing need for economical solutions which reduce the cost of banding and strapping. In addition, Anti-Slip Sheet being hygienic, is widely accepted for use with food products. The global push for sustainable and recyclable solutions is also anticipated to boost sales of products such as Anti-Slip Sheet. The global shipping industry has witnessed high growth in the last decade with the growth in trade between countries. The need for protective solutions that could reduce the risk of damage during transit is expected to generate substantial demand for Anti-Slip Sheet. The global Anti-Slip Sheet market is expected to grow on the backdrop of the growth of the industries such as the food industry, Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Industry, and chemical industry among others. Furthermore, as global trade becomes more streamlined, the demand for Anti-Slip Sheet is expected to register steady growth during the forecast period
  • Some renowned name providing the immense contribution and defining the hierarchy of Anti-Slip Sheet market are CGP, Smurfit Kappa, Endupack, AJP, GOLONG, ASPI, Palcut, Servicolor Iberia, Delta Paper, Papeterie Gerex, Tallpack, Sierra Coating Technologies LLC, Rotri, SL, Grantham Manufacturing and Angleboard UK in the market. Of the major players of Anti-Slip Sheet, CGP maintained its first place in the ranking in 2018. CGP accounted for 23.09% of the global Anti-Slip Sheet market share in 2018. Other players accounted for 10.43% and 3.88%, including Smurfit Kappa and Endupack.
  • APEJ is the second largest Anti-Slip Sheet market followed Europe. China and India are witnessing more demand for Anti-Slip Sheet due to increasing manufacturing and transportation of goods. The government regulations for material handling is playing a vital role in growth of Anti-Slip Sheet market. Import and Export of different material between developing regions also facilitate the growth of the global anti-slip coated paper market. Owing to increasing import and export to maintain goods in the warehouse without any loss are very important, which is further expected to boost the growth of the global Anti-Slip Sheet market. Due to food industries excessive production and transportation, Anti-Slip Sheet market can further grow.
  • The worldwide market for Anti-Slip Sheet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 407.3 million US$ in 2024, from 311.9 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Anti-Slip Sheet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 137

    1 Anti-Slip Sheet Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Anti-Slip Sheet by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Anti-Slip Sheet Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Anti-Slip Sheet Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Anti-Slip Sheet Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Anti-Slip Sheet Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Anti-Slip Sheet Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Anti-Slip Sheet Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Anti-Slip Sheet Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.