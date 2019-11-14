Global Anti-static Clean Gloves Market Analysis, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2019-2025

growing demand for Anti-static Clean Gloves market is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Summary

Anti-static Clean Gloves are the use of special anti-static Dacron cloth production, and a conductive substrate is made of Dacron fibers, conductive fiber spacing of 4mm, 5mm or 10mm, gloves have excellent flexibility and anti-static properties, static electricity produced by the body to avoid damage to the product, it is suitable for widespread use in the electronics industry, semiconductor, clean room and daily life.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Ansell

Honeywell

Showa

Skytec

Haika

Galilee

QRP Gloves

Superior Glove

Botron Anti-static Clean Gloves Market Segmentation Market by Application

Electronics Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Other Applications

Market by Type

Double-sided Anti-static gloves

Single-sided Anti-static gloves

Other Anti-static gloves By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]