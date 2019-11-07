 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Antibody-drug Conjugate Market Increasing the Development 2019: Market Size, Dynamics, Share and Trends, Efficiencies Prediction 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 7, 2019

Antibody-drug Conjugate

Global “Antibody-drug Conjugate Market2019-2024 attempts to offer significant and thoughtful insights into the current market situation and the emerging growth dynamics. The report on Antibody-drug Conjugate Market also offers the market players as well as the new contenders a complete view of the market landscape. The complete research will enable the well-established as well as the emerging players to establish their business policies and accomplish their goals.

Antibody-drug conjugates or ADCs are an important class of highly potent biopharmaceutical drugsdesigned as a targeted therapy for the treatment of people with cancer. Unlike chemotherapy, ADCs are intended to target and kill only the cancer cells and spare healthy cells..

Antibody-drug Conjugate Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

  • Agensys
  • Concortis Biotherapeutics
  • Sanofi
  • Celldex Therapeutics
  • Synthon Holding BV and many more.

    Antibody-drug Conjugate Market Segment by Regions includes:

    • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America, Middle East and Africa.

    By Types, the Antibody-drug Conjugate Market can be Split into:

  • Adcetris
  • Kadcyla.

    By Applications, the Antibody-drug Conjugate Market can be Split into:

  • Breast Cancer
  • Lymphoma.

