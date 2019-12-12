Global Anticoagulant Drugs Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

Anticoagulant drugs (also known as blood thinners) are chemical substances that prevent or reduce coagulation of blood and prolong the blood clotting time.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bayer

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi

Boehringer Ingelheim

Daiichi Sankyo

… Anticoagulant Drugs Market by Types

NOACs

Heparin

Warfarin

Others Anticoagulant Drugs Market by Applications

Hospital

Pharmacy