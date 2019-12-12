Global Anticoagulants Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Anticoagulants Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Anticoagulants Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Anticoagulants, commonly referred to as blood thinners, are substances that prevent or reduce coagulation of blood, prolonging the clotting time. Some of them occur naturally in blood-eating animals such as leeches and mosquitoes, where they help keep the bite area unclotted long enough for the animal to obtain some blood. As a class of medications, anticoagulants are used in therapy for thrombotic disorders. Oral anticoagulants (OACs) are taken by many people in pill or tablet form, and various intravenous anticoagulant dosage forms are used in hospitals. Some anticoagulants are used in medical equipment, such as test tubes, serum-separating tubes, blood transfusion bags, and dialysis equipment.

Anticoagulants are widely used for VTE, ACS/MI, AF and other field. The most proportion of anticoagulants used to treat AF, and the revenue in 2016 is 13118 M USD.

Europe region is the largest supplier of anticoagulants, with a production market share nearly 56.40% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of anticoagulants, enjoying production market share nearly 26.35% in 2016.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sanofi

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Johnson & Johnson

Genentech (Roche)

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Aspen

LillyÂ

Otsuka

Pfizer

Daiichi Sankyo

The Medicines Company Anticoagulants Market by Types

Platelet aggregation inhibitors (PAI)

Low-molecular-weight Heparin (LMWH)

Direct thrombin inhibitor (DTI)

Direct factor Xa inhibitors (DFXa)

Vitamin K antagonists (VKA)

Others Anticoagulants Market by Applications

VTE

ACS/MI

AF