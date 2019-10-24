 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Antifouling Agent Market Size 2019  Industry Growth Rate Analysis, Share, Market Price, Revenue, and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on October 24, 2019

Antifouling

Global “Antifouling Agent Market” report 2019 provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the present Antifouling Agent market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

About Antifouling Agent Market:

  • The antifouling agent utilizes its strong osmotic action, does not form a film on the surface layer, penetrates into the internal micropores, and forms a nanoscopic spherical crystalline curing layer, which can excellently prevent the entry of various water pollutants without affecting the color of the substrate. And permeability, to avoid the substrate caused by moisture retention inside the substrate lesions; dust and pollution can only float on the substrate surface, easy to clean. Waterproof and anti-fouling protection agent has strong penetration and plays a full protective role on the ground of buildings.
  • Fouling damages the body of the ship and decreases maneuverability which further leads to safety hazards. Therefore, coating shipping vessels with antifouling agents enhances not only the strength but also the overall performance of the vessels. These agents improve vessel performance by inhibiting the growth of sub-aquatic organisms on the underwater surfaces of the same. Commercial ships are generally coated with synthetic chemical compound paints. These chemical paints have adverse environmental effects. Rising ecological concerns are fuelling the need for biologically derived eco-friendly antifouling options. These may provide biomimetic and natural antifouling coatings. Biomimetics are expected to spur newer innovations in non-toxic options.
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA) antifouling agent market size was valued at more than USD 22 million in 2017 and is anticipated to increase further due to increase in capital expenditure for the offshore vessels development in Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and Angola.Europe antifouling agent market demand was above 6 kilo tons in 2017. Countries including the UK and Italy where high penetration of yacht manufacturers is noted is likely to be among the key factors to drive the demand in the region.U.S. antifouling agent market size witnessed demand of more than 3 kilo tons in 2017 and is projected to observe significant growth over the forecast period. Increase in unconventional sources production such as tight oil and shale gas in Canada and the U.S. is expected to favorably impact the industry.
  • In 2019, the market size of Antifouling Agent is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Antifouling Agent.

    • Global Antifouling Agent Market Covers the Manufacturers:

  • PPG Industries
  • AkzoNobel
  • Sherwin-Williams
  • Jotun
  • Hempel
  • Advance Marine Coating
  • Nippon Paint
  • Kansai Paint

    • In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Antifouling Agent:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Antifouling Agent Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Organotin Compounds
  • Biocides
  • Copper

  • Antifouling Agent Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Shipping Vessels
  • Drilling Rigs & Production Platform
  • Gas & Oil

  • Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Antifouling Agent in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Antifouling Agent Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Antifouling Agent Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Antifouling Agent Market Size

    2.2 Antifouling Agent Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Antifouling Agent Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Antifouling Agent Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Antifouling Agent Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Antifouling Agent Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Antifouling Agent Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Antifouling Agent Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Antifouling Agent Production by Type

    6.2 Global Antifouling Agent Revenue by Type

    6.3 Antifouling Agent Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Antifouling Agent Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

