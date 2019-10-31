Global Antimalarial Medication Market Size 2019  Industry Growth Rate Analysis, Share, Market Price, Revenue, and Forecast to 2025

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites which are transmitted to people through the bite of an infected female anopheles mosquitoes. This disease is preventable and curable. Humans are infected by four recognized species of malarial parasites, namely, Plasmodium falciparum, P. vivax, P. ovale, and P. malariae.

Antimalarial medication are the medicines used to prevent and treat malaria.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Antimalarial Medication. This report studies the global market size of Antimalarial Medication, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Antimalarial Medication sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019. Global Antimalarial Medication Market Covers the Manufacturers:

GlaxoSmithKline

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Novartis

Pfizer

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025 Antimalarial Medication Market Report Segment by Types:

Plasmodium Falciparum

Plasmodium Malariae

Plasmodium Vivax

Plasmodium Ovale Antimalarial Medication Market Report Segmented by Application:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

E- Commerce