Global Antistatic Agents Market Size, Share 2019 Comprehensive Analysis by Latest Trends, Industry Development, Competitive Strategy Forecast to 2025

Global “Antistatic Agents Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Antistatic Agents market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Antistatic Agents Market Are:

3M

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

Ampacet

Arkema Group

Clariant

About Antistatic Agents Market:

Antistatic agents are used in polymers as additives to minimize the build-up static charge in various materials. The development of static charge on the surface of a material affects and minimizes the performance of the target material. Static charges can be diminished by either reducing the rate of generation or by expanding the rate of dissipation. Antistatic agents work on the increasing rate of charge dissipation. It draws moisture to the surface of the material; sometimes it is successful to dissipate the static charge regardless of the insufficient quantity of moisture that is required to wet the surface of the material.

Based on polymer type, the polypropylene segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the antistatic agents market in 2018.

China and India have witnessed economic growth, owing to rise in construction activities and investments made for expansion of manufacturing facilities.

In 2019, the market size of Antistatic Agents is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Antistatic Agents.

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Antistatic Agents:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Antistatic Agents in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Antistatic Agents Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines

Glycerol Monostearate

Diethanolamides

Others

Antistatic Agents Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Packaging

Electronics

Automotive

Textile

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

