Global Appliance Power Cord Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Global “Appliance Power Cord Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Appliance Power Cord Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

A power cord, line cord, or mains cable is a cable that temporarily connects an appliance to the mains electricity supply via a wall socket or extension cord. The terms are generally used for cables using a power plug to connect to a single-phase alternating current power source at the local line voltageâ(generally 100 to 240 volts, depending on the location).

Appliance power cord is a cable that temporarily connects an appliance to the mains electricity supply via a wall socket or extension cord. The terms are generally used for cables using a power plug to connect to a single-phase alternating current power source at the local line voltageâ(generally 100 to 240 volts, depending on the location).Copper, aluminum are the conductor raw materials and polyurethane and polyvinyl chloride, the outer sheath raw materials for the production of appliance power cord. Large and medium-sized companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers. Some small-sized companies need to buy raw materials from distributors. With the development of appliance power cord, the raw materials manufacturers are also benefited from the appliance power cord industry in some extent.The manufacturers and consumers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan. China is the largest manufacturer and consumer in the global, which occupied about 69.50% and 28.57% in 2015. Moreover, China is the largest net-exporter in the world, above 50% of the total export volume.Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Currently, appliance power cord market has a certain potential in China, Europe, USA and Japan, India. The demand in these areas is relatively stable. In China, appliance power cord industry maintains a rapid growth. All the manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. At the same time, Chinese manufacturers are improving their technology. In future, some Chinese manufacturers can catch up with the worlds leading technology.The sales price of appliance power cord is decreasing year by year from 2011 to 2016. The sales price is at about 11325 USD/K PCS in 2015. The product profit margin is about 10% – 16 % in 2015, and it also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. In future, the appliance power cord industry in the world will turn dispersed. The world appliance power cord consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of economy, appliance power cord has huge market potential in the future. Owing to the increasing of demand in appliance power cord downstream products, the world appliance power cord capacity will continue to expand. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate. In the globe, emerging economies countries support the copper, aluminum, polyurethane and polyvinyl chloride industry, it will lead the increase of appliance power cord demand. Therefore, we think entering appliance power cord market will be a good choice.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

