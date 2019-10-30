Global Applicant Tracking Software Industry 2024: Worldwide Size, Share, Key Companies, Demands, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research Report

Global “Applicant Tracking Software Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Applicant Tracking Software Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Applicant Tracking Software industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Applicant Tracking Software market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Applicant Tracking Software market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Applicant Tracking Software market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Workable Software

Zoho

Softgarden

BambooHR

ICIMS

Lever

SAP (SuccessFactors)

Jobvite

Workday

Oracle

IBM (Kenexa)

ClearCompany

COMPAS Technology

TalentReef

Conrep

Cornerstone OnDemand

Advanced Personnel Systems

Greenhouse Software

ApplicantPro

CATS Software

IKraft Solutions

Scope of the Report:

Based on regions, United States and Europe are relatively mature market which are navigating the market. In 2018, total United States Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to be 1091.63Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 8.70% from 2013 to 2018. Total Europe Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to be 597.03 Million USD in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 10.89% from 2013 to 2018. In APAC Area, Japan is an important market, with mature development environment, large population base, complete infrastructural facility and high-leveled skilled labors. In 2018, total Japan Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to be 108.26 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 13.05% from 2013 to 2018. Total China Applicant Tracking Software Market Size is estimated to reach 132.31 Million USD in the end of 2018, growing at a CAGR of 13.95% from 2013 to 2018.

Based on Applications, the market is segmented into Small and Medium Enterprises, Larger Enterprises. Small and Medium Enterprises is the major application of Applicant Tracking Software, in 2018, the Applicant Tracking Software revenue in Small and Medium Enterprises was 1421.37million USD, and it will reach 2592.36 million USD in 2025; with revenue market share in Small and Medium Enterprises was 71.65% in 2018 and will be 72.12% in 2025.

The market is very disparate in global view, Major players in this market are Workable Software

Zoho, Softgarden, BambooHR, ICIMS, Lever, SAP (SuccessFactors), Jobvite, Workday, Oracle, IBM (Kenexa), ClearCompany, COMPAS Technology, TalentReef, Conrep, Cornerstone OnDemand, Advanced Personnel Systems, Greenhouse Software, ApplicantPro,, CATS Software, IKraft Solutions. Leading Applicant Tracking Software like Zoho, Softgarden, BambooHR, ICIMS and many others are also playing very important roles in Applicant Tracking Software market stage.

The global Applicant Tracking Software market is valued at 1800 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3080 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Applicant Tracking Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Applicant Tracking Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Applicant Tracking Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

On-premises

Cloud-Based On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Global Applicant Tracking Software Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Applicant Tracking Software market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.



