Global Aqua Ammonia Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

Global Aqua Ammonia Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. The Aqua Ammonia Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.
Ammonia solution, also known as ammonia water, ammonical liquor, ammonia liquor, aqua ammonia, aqueous ammonia, or (inaccurately) ammonia, is a solution of ammonia in water. It can be denoted by the symbols NH3 (aq). It is sometimes thought of as a solution of ammonium hydroxide. Although the name ammonium hydroxide suggests an alkali with composition [NH4+] [OHâ], it is actually impossible to isolate samples of NH4OH. The ions NH4+ and OHâ do not account for a significant fraction of the total amount of ammonia except in extremely dilute solutions.
The global Aqua Ammonia industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, China, Europe and India, such as Yara, CF, Shandong Everlast AC Chemical, Hangzhou Hengmao Chemical and DOW. At present, Yara is the world leader, holding 5.90% production market share in 2016.
Aqua Ammonia can be mainly divided into Industrial Grade Aqua Ammonia, Electronic Grade Aqua Ammonia and Pharma Grade Aqua Ammonia which Industrial Grade Aqua Ammonia captures about 73.69% of Aqua Ammonia market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Aqua Ammonia.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Yara
Aqua Ammonia Market by Types
Aqua Ammonia Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
