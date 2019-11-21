 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Aqua Feed Market 2019: Size, Development, Manufactures, Growth, Key Factors and Forecast- 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 21, 2019

Aqua Feed

Global “Aqua Feed Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Aqua Feed in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Aqua Feed Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • CP Group
  • Grobest
  • Tongwei Group
  • Cargill
  • New Hope Group
  • Uni-President Vietnam
  • Proconco
  • Guangdong Haid Group
  • Nutreco
  • GreenFeed

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Aqua Feed industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Aqua Feed Market Types:

  • Premix
  • High-end extruded feed
  • Aquatic feed
  • Other

    Aqua Feed Market Applications:

  • Fish feed
  • Shrimp feed
  • Other

    Finally, the Aqua Feed market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Aqua Feed market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • In the last several years, Asia market of Aqua Feed developed with the sales keeps at the production level of more than 35000 K MT. In 2015, the Asia market, sales of Aqua Feed was more than 26000 K MT.
  • China is the largest supplier and consumer of Aqua Feed, with a market share of 68%. And in the Asia (ex. China) market in 2015, Vietnam following China with the sales market share of 31%, Indonesia is 18%, Thailand is 17%, and India nearly 16%.
  • In the Asia (ex. China) wide, major feed manufactures are CP Group, Deepak Nexgen Feeds, Grobest, Tongwei Group, Cargill, New Hope Group, Avanti Feeds, Uni-President Vietnam, Proconco, Japfa Comfeed, Guangdong Haid Group, Nutreco, Laemthong, GreenFeed, Growel Feeds, Malindo Feedmill, Thai Luxe, Betagro and etc.
  • Market competition is intens. CP Group, Tongwei Group, Guangdong Haid Group, Nutreco are the leaders of industry, and hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customer. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding marketing, there will be more manufacturers in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Aqua Feed is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Aqua Feed in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 124

    1 Aqua Feed Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Aqua Feed by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Aqua Feed Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Aqua Feed Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Aqua Feed Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Aqua Feed Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Aqua Feed Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Aqua Feed Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Aqua Feed Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Aqua Feed Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

