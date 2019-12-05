 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Aramid Fiber Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

By Joann Wilson on December 5, 2019

Aramid Fiber

Report gives deep analysis of “Aramid Fiber Market” industry overview by Types, applications, Key players and regions. This report furthermore shows the 2019-2024 Production, Consumption, income, Price & Cost Overview. From raw materials to downstream consumers of this industry will be examined scientifically. the feature of product flow and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a landscape of industrial development and characteristics of the Aramid Fiber market

Summary

  • Aramid Fiber is man-made high-performance fiber, with molecules that are characterized by relatively rigid polymer chains. These molecules are linked by strong hydrogen bonds that transfer mechanical stress very efficiently, making it possible to use chains of relatively low molecular weight. Aramid fibers are a class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibers. They are used in aerospace and military applications, for ballistic-rated body armor fabric and ballistic composites, in bicycle tires, and as an asbestos substitute. The name is a portmanteau of “aromatic polyamide”. They are fibers in which the chain molecules are highly oriented along the fiber axis, so the strength of the chemical bond can be exploited.
  • The report forecast global Aramid Fiber market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Aramid Fiber industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Aramid Fiber by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Aramid Fiber market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Aramid Fiber according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Aramid Fiber company.4

    Key Companies

  • Dupont
  • Teijin
  • JSC Kamenskvolokno
  • Kolon
  • Hyosung
  • Huvis
  • TAYHO
  • Bluestar
  • Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre
  • Guangdong Charming
  • Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical
  • Zhaoda Specially Fiber
  • SRO

    Aramid Fiber Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • Para-aramid fibers
  • Meta-aramid fibers

    Market by Application

  • Body Armor & Helmet
  • Aerospace Materials
  • Sports Materials
  • Tire
  • High Strength Rope
  • Others

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Major Point of this Reports

    Reports gives 5 Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

    The reports offer an in-depth breakdown and current & upcoming trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

    Aramid Fiber market provides Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities

    The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

    Joann Wilson
