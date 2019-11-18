 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Aramid Market Analysis including Size, Share, Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2020 – 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 18, 2019

Aramid

Global "Aramid Market gives theoretical, experimental learning outfitted to the provisions of advertising researchers. market will meet imposing development over the estimate time frame driven by an increasing popularity of Aramid Market. growing demand for Aramid market is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period 2020-2024.

Summary

  • Aramids are a family of nylons, which are contraction of aromatic and polyamide. It is man-made high-performance fiber, with molecules that are characterized by relatively rigid polymer chains. These molecules are linked by strong hydrogen bonds that transfer mechanical stress very efficiently, making it possible to use chains of relatively low molecular weight. An aramid is a polyamide where at least 85% of the amide bonds are attached to aromatic rings. Aramid is a class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibers. It is used in aerospace and military applications, for ballistic-rated body armor fabric and ballistic composites, in bicycle tires, and as an asbestos substitute. The name is a portmanteau of “aromatic polyamide”. BISFA defines these fibers as “fiber composed of linear macromolecules made up of aromatic groups joined by amide or imide linkages
  • The report forecast global Aramid market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Aramid industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Aramid by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Aramid market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Aramid according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Aramid company.4

    Key Companies

  • Dupont
  • Teijin
  • Yantai Tayho Advanced materials
  • Kermel
  • Kamenskvolokno JSC
  • KOLON Industries
  • HYOSUNG
  • Huvis
  • Zhonglan Chenguang
  • Zhaoda Specialy Fiber Technical
  • Shenma Industrial
  • Charming
  • SRO(X-FIPER New Material)

    Aramid Market Segmentation

    Market by Application

  • Composite Materials
  • Bulletproof Products
  • Building Materials
  • Electronic Equipment
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • Para Aramid -PPTA
  • Meta Aramid -MPIA

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Key highlights of this report:

    • Overview of key market forces driving and restraining market growth
    • Market and Forecast (2020 – 2024)
    • analyses of market trends and technological improvements
    • analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge
    • An analysis of strategies of major competitors
    • Aramid market Volume and Forecast (2020 – 2024)
    • Companies Market Share Analysis
    • analysis of major industry segments
    • Detailed analyses of industry trends
    • Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

    No. of Pages: – 93

    Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global Aramid Market Therapy & Forecast to 2020
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • Aramid Market trends
    • Global Aramid Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

    ……………………. And Many More

    The product range of the Aramid market is considered on the basis of their production chain, Aramid pricing of products, and the profit generated by them.

     

