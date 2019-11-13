 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Architectural Membrane Market 2019 Manufacturers, Suppliers and Export Research Report and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 13, 2019

Architectural Membrane

GlobalArchitectural Membrane Market” report initiates from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Architectural Membrane by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Summary

  • Architectural Membrane is called âThe fifth generation building materialsâ, which is the most important part of large-span spatial structures of this kind. Architectural membrane material is commonly formed with matrix and high polymer, which means that it is the outcome of bonded matrix and high polymer in desired thickness and width through specific process. Generally, it is divided into PVC membrane material, PVFE membrane materials and so on. And architectural membrane material is widely applied in large public facilities, such as stadium roof system, airport hall, exhibition center, site, landscape pavilion shed etc.
  • The report forecast global Architectural Membrane market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Architectural Membrane industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Architectural Membrane by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Architectural Membrane market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Architectural Membrane according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Architectural Membrane company.4

    Key Companies

  • Serge Ferrari
  • Mehler
  • Heytex
  • Sattler
  • Sioen
  • Verseidag
  • Hiraoka
  • Seaman Corp
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Chukoh Chem
  • ObeiKan
  • Sika
  • Atex Membrane
  • Taconic-AFD
  • Kobond
  • Yilong
  • Xinyida
  • Sijia
  • Jinda
  • Veik
  • Guardtex

    Global Architectural Membrane Market analysis studies the attractiveness and the dynamics of a special market within a special industry. It is extent of the industry analysis and thus in turn of the global environmental analysis. Through all of these analyses, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of a Architectural Membrane Market company can be identified.

    Market Segmentation of Architectural Membrane Market

    Market by Application

  • Tensile Architecture
  • Tents
  • Sun Shading and Sun Screening
  • Print Applications
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • Glass fabric
  • Polyester fabric (PES)
  • ETFE sheeting
  • Others

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

