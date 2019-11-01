Global Architectural Membrane Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Architectural Membrane Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Architectural Membrane Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Architectural Membrane is called The fifth generation building materials, which is the most important part of large-span spatial structures of this kind. Architectural membrane material is commonly formed with matrix and high polymer, which means that it is the outcome of bonded matrix and high polymer in desired thickness and width through specific process. Generally, it is divided into PVC membrane material, PVFE membrane materials and so on. And architectural membrane material is widely applied in large public facilities, such as stadium roof system, airport hall, exhibition center, site, landscape pavilion shed etc.

The global architectural membrane market that was valued at 718 Million USD in 2012 is estimated to be worth 747Million USD by the end of 2016.

Architectural membrane downstream is wide and recently architectural membrane has acquired increasing significance in various fields of tensile architecture, tents, sun shading and sun screening, Print applications and others. Globally, the architectural membrane market is mainly driven by growing demand for tensile architecture and tent which account for nearly 61% of total downstream consumption of architectural membrane in global in 2016.

Based on types of architectural membrane available in the market, the report segments the market into glass fabric and polyester fabric and ETFE architectural membranes. The market for polyester architectural membranes accounted for the largest market share in 2016, mainly owing to their low price structure.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Serge Ferrari

Mehler

Heytex

Sattler

Sioen

Verseidag

Hiraoka

Seaman Corp

Saint-Gobain

Chukoh Chem

ObeiKan

Sika

Atex Membrane

Taconic-AFD

Kobond

Yilong

Xinyida

Sijia

Jinda

Veik

Guardtex Architectural Membrane Market by Types

Polyester Fabric Based Architectural Membrane

Glass Fabric Based Architectural Membrane

ETFE Sheeting Architectural Membrane

Others Architectural Membrane Market by Applications

Tensile Architecture

Tents

Sun Shading and Sun Screening

Print Applications