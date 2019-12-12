 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Architectural Membrane Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Architectural Membrane

GlobalArchitectural Membrane Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Architectural Membrane market size.

About Architectural Membrane:

Architectural Membrane is called âThe fifth generation building materialsâ, which is the most important part of large-span spatial structures of this kind. Architectural membrane material is commonly formed with matrix and high polymer, which means that it is the outcome of bonded matrix and high polymer in desired thickness and width through specific process. Generally, it is divided into PVC membrane material, PVFE membrane materials and so on. And architectural membrane material is widely applied in large public facilities, such as stadium roof system, airport hall, exhibition center, site, landscape pavilion shed etc.

Top Key Players of Architectural Membrane Market:

  • Serge Ferrari
  • Mehler
  • Heytex
  • Sattler
  • Sioen
  • Verseidag
  • Hiraoka
  • Seaman Corp
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Chukoh Chem
  • ObeiKan
  • Sika
  • Atex Membrane
  • Taconic-AFD
  • Kobond
  • Yilong
  • Xinyida
  • Sijia
  • Jinda
  • Veik
  • Guardtex

  • Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13901939     

    Major Types covered in the Architectural Membrane Market report are:

  • Polyester Fabric Based Architectural Membrane
  • Glass Fabric Based Architectural Membrane
  • ETFE Sheeting Architectural Membrane
  • Others

    Major Applications covered in the Architectural Membrane Market report are:

  • Tensile Architecture
  • Tents
  • Sun Shading and Sun Screening
  • Print Applications
  • Other

    Scope of Architectural Membrane Market:

  • The global architectural membrane market that was valued at 718 Million USD in 2012 is estimated to be worth 747Million USD by the end of 2016.
  • Architectural membrane downstream is wide and recently architectural membrane has acquired increasing significance in various fields of tensile architecture, tents, sun shading and sun screening, Print applications and others. Globally, the architectural membrane market is mainly driven by growing demand for tensile architecture and tent which account for nearly 61% of total downstream consumption of architectural membrane in global in 2016.
  • Based on types of architectural membrane available in the market, the report segments the market into glass fabric and polyester fabric and ETFE architectural membranes. The market for polyester architectural membranes accounted for the largest market share in 2016, mainly owing to their low price structure.
  • The worldwide market for Architectural Membrane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 800 million US$ in 2024, from 750 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Architectural Membrane in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13901939    

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Architectural Membrane product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Architectural Membrane, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Architectural Membrane in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Architectural Membrane competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Architectural Membrane breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Architectural Membrane market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Architectural Membrane sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Architectural Membrane Market Report pages: 137

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13901939  

    1 Architectural Membrane Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Architectural Membrane by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Architectural Membrane Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Architectural Membrane Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Architectural Membrane Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Architectural Membrane Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Architectural Membrane Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Architectural Membrane Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Architectural Membrane Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Architectural Membrane Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Off-road Vehicle Seats Market 2019: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

    Kimchi Market Research Report 2019: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast to 2024

    Thermal Management Market 2019 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

    Corundum Market 2019-2025 | Report includes Industrial potential Growth with Market share analysis and also include Key Players, Industry Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers, Trends

    Global Mevalonic Acid Market by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast 2019-2025

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.