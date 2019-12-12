Global Architectural Membrane Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

Global “Architectural Membrane Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Architectural Membrane market size.

About Architectural Membrane:

Architectural Membrane is called âThe fifth generation building materialsâ, which is the most important part of large-span spatial structures of this kind. Architectural membrane material is commonly formed with matrix and high polymer, which means that it is the outcome of bonded matrix and high polymer in desired thickness and width through specific process. Generally, it is divided into PVC membrane material, PVFE membrane materials and so on. And architectural membrane material is widely applied in large public facilities, such as stadium roof system, airport hall, exhibition center, site, landscape pavilion shed etc.

Top Key Players of Architectural Membrane Market:

Polyester Fabric Based Architectural Membrane

Glass Fabric Based Architectural Membrane

ETFE Sheeting Architectural Membrane

Others Major Applications covered in the Architectural Membrane Market report are:

Tensile Architecture

Tents

Sun Shading and Sun Screening

Print Applications

Other Scope of Architectural Membrane Market:

The global architectural membrane market that was valued at 718 Million USD in 2012 is estimated to be worth 747Million USD by the end of 2016.

Architectural membrane downstream is wide and recently architectural membrane has acquired increasing significance in various fields of tensile architecture, tents, sun shading and sun screening, Print applications and others. Globally, the architectural membrane market is mainly driven by growing demand for tensile architecture and tent which account for nearly 61% of total downstream consumption of architectural membrane in global in 2016.

Based on types of architectural membrane available in the market, the report segments the market into glass fabric and polyester fabric and ETFE architectural membranes. The market for polyester architectural membranes accounted for the largest market share in 2016, mainly owing to their low price structure.

The worldwide market for Architectural Membrane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 800 million US$ in 2024, from 750 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.