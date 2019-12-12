Global Area Rugs Market 2019: Size, Development, Manufactures, Growth, Key Factors and Forecast- 2024

Global “Area Rugs Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Area Rugs market size.

About Area Rugs:

Area Rugs are pieces of thick, heavy material that are used to cover usually a section of a floor.

Top Key Players of Area Rugs Market:

Balta Industries

Milliken & Company

Mohawk Industries

Nourison Industries

OW (Oriental Weavers)

Shaw Industries

Major Types covered in the Area Rugs Market report are:

Wool Area Rug

Silk Area Rug

Cotton Area Rug

Sisal

Jute & Sea Grass Area Rug

Animal Skins Area Rug

Major Applications covered in the Area Rugs Market report are:

Residential Use

Scope of Area Rugs Market:

As for area rugs, due to the difference of raw material, product patterns as well as functions, there are various kinds of area rugs supplied in the market. Area rugs are widely used in residential places, offices and other commercial places, vehicles and so on.

In the next five years, the global consumption of area rugs will maintain at about 3.1% annual growth rate ,consumption is expected in 2021 will be 422.17 million square meters .Besides, in the next five years, area rugs overcapacity situation will not change much, the average operating rate will remain at 81% to 85%.

It is estimated that global consumption of area rugs will reach to 370.44 million square meters in 2016 from 293.57 million square meters in 2011. With economy recovery and gradually improved life quality, demand of area rugs will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 5.03 % in the coming five years.

The worldwide market for Area Rugs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.