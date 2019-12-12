 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Area Rugs Market 2019: Size, Development, Manufactures, Growth, Key Factors and Forecast- 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Area Rugs

GlobalArea Rugs Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Area Rugs market size.

About Area Rugs:

Area Rugs are pieces of thick, heavy material that are used to cover usually a section of a floor.

Top Key Players of Area Rugs Market:

  • Balta Industries
  • Milliken & Company
  • Mohawk Industries
  • Nourison Industries
  • OW (Oriental Weavers)
  • Shaw Industries
  • The Dixie Group

    Major Types covered in the Area Rugs Market report are:

  • Wool Area Rug
  • Silk Area Rug
  • Cotton Area Rug
  • Sisal
  • Jute & Sea Grass Area Rug
  • Animal Skins Area Rug
  • Synthetics Area Rug

    Major Applications covered in the Area Rugs Market report are:

  • Residential Use
  • Commercial Use

    Scope of Area Rugs Market:

  • As for area rugs, due to the difference of raw material, product patterns as well as functions, there are various kinds of area rugs supplied in the market. Area rugs are widely used in residential places, offices and other commercial places, vehicles and so on.
  • In the next five years, the global consumption of area rugs will maintain at about 3.1% annual growth rate ,consumption is expected in 2021 will be 422.17 million square meters .Besides, in the next five years, area rugs overcapacity situation will not change much, the average operating rate will remain at 81% to 85%.
  • It is estimated that global consumption of area rugs will reach to 370.44 million square meters in 2016 from 293.57 million square meters in 2011. With economy recovery and gradually improved life quality, demand of area rugs will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 5.03 % in the coming five years.
  • The worldwide market for Area Rugs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Area Rugs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Area Rugs product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Area Rugs, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Area Rugs in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Area Rugs competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Area Rugs breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Area Rugs market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Area Rugs sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Area Rugs Market Report pages: 124

    1 Area Rugs Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Area Rugs by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Area Rugs Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Area Rugs Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Area Rugs Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Area Rugs Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Area Rugs Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Area Rugs Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Area Rugs Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Area Rugs Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

