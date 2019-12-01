Global Area Rugs Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Area Rugs are pieces of thick, heavy material that are used to cover usually a section of a floor.

As for area rugs, due to the difference of raw material, product patterns as well as functions, there are various kinds of area rugs supplied in the market. Area rugs are widely used in residential places, offices and other commercial places, vehicles and so on.

In the next five years, the global consumption of area rugs will maintain at about 3.1% annual growth rate ,consumption is expected in 2021 will be 422.17 million square meters .Besides, in the next five years, area rugs overcapacity situation will not change much, the average operating rate will remain at 81% to 85%.

It is estimated that global consumption of area rugs will reach to 370.44 million square meters in 2016 from 293.57 million square meters in 2011. With economy recovery and gradually improved life quality, demand of area rugs will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 5.03 % in the coming five years.

Wool Area Rug

Silk Area Rug

Cotton Area Rug

Sisal

Jute & Sea Grass Area Rug

Animal Skins Area Rug

Synthetics Area Rug Area Rugs Market by Applications

Residential Use