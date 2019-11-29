Global Argatroban Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

Argatroban is a synthetic direct thrombin inhibitor and the chemical name is 1-[5- [(aminoiminomethyl)amino]-1-oxo-2-[[(1,2,3,4-tetrahydro-3-methyl-8-quinolinyl)sulfonyl]amino]pentyl]-4-methyl-2-piperidinecarboxylic acid, monohydrate. Argatroban has 4 asymmetric carbons. One of the asymmetric carbons has an R configuration (stereoisomer Type I) and an S configuration (stereoisomer Type II). Argatroban consists of a mixture of R and S stereoisomers at a ratio of approximately 65:35.

In the last several years, global market of Argatroban Industry decreased with the average production growth rate about -15%. In 2015, global capacity of Argatroban reduced to 34786 grams

from 65183 grams since 2011. It is predicted that the argatroban demand will continue to decrease with a average growth rate of -9% in the coming five years.Japan is the still largest supplier of argatroban with the production market share of 35% and the consumption market share of 22% in 2015. The price of argatroban is relatively expensive. The largest consumers are developed countries with high income. USA occupied a market share of 34%. The second place is Europe, following North America with the consumption market share of 22% in 2015.China has few companies entering the market with production share of only 8%, and demand cannot be satisfied with supply. Large quantities of argatroban have to be imported.Intially, compared with hirudin and heparin, the therapeutic dose has little effect on platelet, no antigen and strong antithrombotic effect. The sale value has reached 190 million USA dollars in 2008. But because of its narrow therapeutic area, uncertain factors on humanâs bodies and fierce competition from other substitutes, it sales far less than other thrombin inhibitor. The value reduced to 101 million USA dollars in 2015.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Pfizer

Inc

SANDOZ

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

fresenius-kabi

Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Inc

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

WEST-WARD

INC Argatroban Market by Types

Argatroban Powder

Argatroban Injection Argatroban Market by Applications

Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT)

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention