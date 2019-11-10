Global Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Market 2019: Industry Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Size, Challenges, Trends Predictions by 2024

Arginine is a type of Î±-amino acid. The L-form is one of the 20 most common natural amino acids. A nonessential amino acid in human, Arginine is a substrate of nitric oxide synthase, which is converted to L-citrulline and nitric oxide (NO). It is widely used as an ingredient in dietary supplements, infusions and infant formulas..

Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Ajinomoto Group

KYOWA

Daesang

CJ

JingJing

Jinghai Amino Acid

Jiahe Biotech

SHINE STAR

Xingyu Technology

Longteng Biotech and many more. Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Market can be Split into:

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Others. By Applications, the Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Market can be Split into:

Supplements & Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics