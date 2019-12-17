Global Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Market Size, Industry Analysis, Share, Market Growth, Segmentation, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

The Global "Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Market" report provides an analytical evaluation of the key challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps market participants to understand the difficulties they face while working in this market over the long term.

The factors that drive market development and provide a positive push for global market prosperity are explained in detail. It includes micro analysis of market trends, market shares, revenue growth patterns, and market volume and value.

About Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Market:

Arginine is a type of Î±-amino acid. The L-form is one of the 20 most common natural amino acids. A nonessential amino acid in human, Arginine is a substrate of nitric oxide synthase, which is converted to L-citrulline and nitric oxide (NO). It is widely used as an ingredient in dietary supplements, infusions and infant formulas.

Europe is the dominate consumer in Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) industry. The sales volume of Europe was 5512 MT in 2016, occupied about 28.89% of the total amount. USA is the second one, with the sales volume of 4754 MT, and the sales market share of 24.91% in 2016.

Global Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) market size will increase to 358.5 Million US$ by 2025, from 323 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Arginine (Cas 74-79-3). Top manufacturers/players:

Ajinomoto Group

KYOWA

Daesang

CJ

JingJing

Jinghai Amino Acid

Jiahe Biotech

SHINE STAR

Xingyu Technology

Longteng Biotech Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Market Segment by Regions- USA

EU

Japan

China and Others. The Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail. Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Market Segment by Types:

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Others Arginine (Cas 74-79-3) Market Segment by Applications:

Supplements & Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics