 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Artemisinin Market 2020 Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Analysis to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Artemisinin

GlobalArtemisinin Market” report initiates from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Artemisinin by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Summary

  • Artemisinin is a sesquiterpene lactone containing an unusual peroxide bridge which possesses the most rapid action of all current drugs against Plasmodium falciparum malaria. It is isolated from the plant Artemisia annua, sweet wormwood, an herb employed in Chinese traditional medicine. It can now also be produced using genetically engineered yeast. Because artemisinin itself has physical properties such as poor bioavailability that limit its effectiveness, semisynthetic derivatives of artemisinin have been developed. These include: Artesunate, Artemether, Dihydroartemisinin, Artelinic acid, Artemotil. Treatments containing an artemisinin derivative (artemisinin-combination therapies, ACTs) are now standard treatment worldwide for P. falciparum malaria. This report analyses the data of API, including the price, production, consumption and other information.
  • The report forecast global Artemisinin market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Artemisinin industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Artemisinin by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Artemisinin market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Artemisinin according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Artemisinin company.4

    Key Companies

  • Sanofi
  • KPC Pharmaceuticals
  • Kerui nanhai
  • Guangxi xiancaotang
  • Guilin Pharmaceutical
  • Natural Bio-engineering
  • BIONEXX
  • CAT KHANH
  • BEEPZ
  • Novanat Bioresource

    Get a Sample Copy of the Report at https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14496430

    Global Artemisinin Market analysis studies the attractiveness and the dynamics of a special market within a special industry. It is extent of the industry analysis and thus in turn of the global environmental analysis. Through all of these analyses, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of a Artemisinin Market company can be identified.

    Market Segmentation of Artemisinin Market

    Market by Application

  • Antimalarial Injections
  • Antimalarial Tablets

  • Market by Type

  • Extraction from Artemisia annua
  • Semisynthetic Artemisinin

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14496430     

    Detailed Table of Content of Global Artemisinin Market Analysis 2013-2020 and Forecast 2020-2024

    Table of Content

    1 Industry Overview

    1.1 Artemisinin Industry

    1.1.1 Overview

    1.1.2 Development of Artemisinin

    1.2 Market Segment

    1.2.1 Upstream

    1.2.2 Downstream

    1.3 Cost Analysis

    2 Industry Environment

    2.1 Policy

    2.2 Economics

    2.3 Sociology

    2.4 Technology

    3 Artemisinin Market by Type

    3.1 By Type

    3.2 Market Size

    3.3 Market Forecast

    4 Major Companies List

    4.1 Company 1(Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.2 Company 2 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.3 Company 3 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    5 Market Competition

    5.1 Company Competition

    5.2 Regional Market by Company

    6 Market Demand

    6.1 Demand Situation

    6.1.1 Demand in Hospitals

    6.1.2 Demand in Clinics

    6.1.3 Demand in Others

    6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

    6.3 Demand Forecast

    7 Region Operation

    7.1 Regional Production

    7.2 Regional Market

    7.3 by Region

    7.3.1 North America

    7.3.1.1 Overview

    7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

    7.3.2 Europe

    7.3.2.1 Overview

    7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

    7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

    7.3.3.1 Overview

    7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

    7.3.4 South America

    7.3.4.1 Overview

    7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

    7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    7.3.5.1 Overview

    7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

    7.4 Regional Import & Export

    7.5 Regional Forecast

    And Continue……

    ……And Many more.

    No. of Pages: – 110

    Purchase This Report (Price 3000 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14496430  

    About Absolute Reports:

    Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Mail id: [email protected]

    Our Other report :
    Green Concrete Industry Forecast to 2025 with Global Key Companies Profile, Market Size, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure and Forecast 2019 to 2025

    Breather Membrane Market 2019: Development Study by Global Business Overview, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Size & Share 2025

    Single- Mode Fiber Optic Cable Assembly Market 2019 Scope, Market Classification, Research Objectives Forecasts 2024

    Global Shrimp Feed Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

    Pipe Coatings Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2024

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.