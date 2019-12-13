Global Artemisinin Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

Global Artemisinin Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Artemisinin Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.
Get Sample PDF Copy of Artemisinin Market Research Report at :-https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13842453
Artemisinin is a sesquiterpene lactone containing an unusual peroxide bridge which possesses the most rapid action of all current drugs against Plasmodium falciparum malaria. It is isolated from the plant Artemisia annua, sweet wormwood, an herb employed in Chinese traditional medicine. It can now also be produced using genetically engineered yeast.
The global average price of Artemisinin is suffering changing every year, in 2011 the price of artemisinin is 896.7 USD/Kg, and in 2015 it changed to 221.6 USD/Kg. The classification of Artemisinin includes Extraction from Artemisia annua, Semisynthetic Artemisinin, and the proportion of Extraction from Artemisia annua in 2015 is about 84%, and the proportion of Semisynthetic Artemisinin is nearly 16%.Artemisinin is widely used in Antimalarial Injections and Antimalarial Tablets. The most proportion of Artemisinin is Antimalarial Tablets, and the consumption in 2015 is 173 MT. China is the largest producer in the world, but its market share has decreased in recent years, in 2015 the market share of China is about 55%. Besides China, Europe, Vietnam and Africa also produce artemisinin; the total market share of these regions is around 39%. The total production of artemisinin is fluctuant in last five years, due to the charities such as World Health Organization (WHO) purchased a large number of anti-malarial drugs to Africa in 2012 and 2013, artemisinin industry grew rapidly with 28% annual growth, output reached 219.6 MT in 2012 and 281.3 MT in 2013. Europe and India are the main consumption regions. The consumption of Europe region is about 107 MT in 2015. In the past years, the India consumption has been fluctuant, in 2015 about 26% of total.Sanofi, KPC Pharmaceuticals, Kerui nanhai are the main enterprises in the world, accounting for almost 55% of total production. Sanofi has become the only producer of Semisynthetic Artemisinin in the world; its production of Semisynthetic Artemisinin is still increasing. In last five years, lots of small to medium size enterprises closed down, because the artemisinin price is decreasing in last two years, now the price is close to the cost, itâs hard for small enterprises to survive.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Sanofi
Artemisinin Market by Types
Artemisinin Market by Applications
Inquire More and Share Questions If Any Before the Purchase on This Report At: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13842453
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Detailed TOC of Global Artemisinin Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Artemisinin Segment by Type
2.3 Artemisinin Consumption by Type
2.4 Artemisinin Segment by Application
2.5 Artemisinin Consumption by Application
3 Global Artemisinin by Players
3.1 Global Artemisinin Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Artemisinin Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Artemisinin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
4 Artemisinin by Regions
4.1 Artemisinin by Regions
4.2 Americas Artemisinin Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Artemisinin Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Artemisinin Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Artemisinin Consumption Growth
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Artemisinin Distributors
10.3 Artemisinin Customer
And Many More……………
No. of pages: 139
Price of Report: $ 3660 (Single User Licence) Purchase Balsa Wood Market Report at https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13842453
About Absolute Reports:
Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.
Contact Info:
Name: Ajay More
Email: [email protected]
Organization: Absolute Reports
Phone: +14242530807/+44203239 8187
For Other report : Aluminum Foil Packaging Market in Food and Beverages Industry Market Cost Analysis, Profits And Gross Margin Analysis With Its Important by Typess And Application 2019
Crawler Dozers Market 2019 Industry Share, Size, Share, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, and Forecasts to 2025
Global Wood Veneers Market 2019 Overview, Industry Chain Information, Key Issues Addressed: 2023
Pneumatic Jack Market 2019 Global Technology, Size, Development, Trends, Market Dynamics and Forecasts to 2023