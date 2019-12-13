 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Artemisinin Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Artemisinin

Global Artemisinin Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Artemisinin Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Artemisinin Market Research Report at :-https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13842453   

Artemisinin is a sesquiterpene lactone containing an unusual peroxide bridge which possesses the most rapid action of all current drugs against Plasmodium falciparum malaria. It is isolated from the plant Artemisia annua, sweet wormwood, an herb employed in Chinese traditional medicine. It can now also be produced using genetically engineered yeast.
The global average price of Artemisinin is suffering changing every year, in 2011 the price of artemisinin is 896.7 USD/Kg, and in 2015 it changed to 221.6 USD/Kg. The classification of Artemisinin includes Extraction from Artemisia annua, Semisynthetic Artemisinin, and the proportion of Extraction from Artemisia annua in 2015 is about 84%, and the proportion of Semisynthetic Artemisinin is nearly 16%.Artemisinin is widely used in Antimalarial Injections and Antimalarial Tablets. The most proportion of Artemisinin is Antimalarial Tablets, and the consumption in 2015 is 173 MT. China is the largest producer in the world, but its market share has decreased in recent years, in 2015 the market share of China is about 55%. Besides China, Europe, Vietnam and Africa also produce artemisinin; the total market share of these regions is around 39%. The total production of artemisinin is fluctuant in last five years, due to the charities such as World Health Organization (WHO) purchased a large number of anti-malarial drugs to Africa in 2012 and 2013, artemisinin industry grew rapidly with 28% annual growth, output reached 219.6 MT in 2012 and 281.3 MT in 2013. Europe and India are the main consumption regions. The consumption of Europe region is about 107 MT in 2015. In the past years, the India consumption has been fluctuant, in 2015 about 26% of total.Sanofi, KPC Pharmaceuticals, Kerui nanhai are the main enterprises in the world, accounting for almost 55% of total production. Sanofi has become the only producer of Semisynthetic Artemisinin in the world; its production of Semisynthetic Artemisinin is still increasing. In last five years, lots of small to medium size enterprises closed down, because the artemisinin price is decreasing in last two years, now the price is close to the cost, itâs hard for small enterprises to survive.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sanofi

  • KPC Pharmaceuticals
  • Kerui nanhai
  • Guangxi xiancaotang
  • Guilin Pharmaceutical
  • Natural Bio-engineering
  • BIONEXX
  • CAT KHANH
  • BEEPZ
  • Novanat Bioresource

    Artemisinin Market by Types

  • Extraction from Artemisia annua
  • Semisynthetic Artemisinin

    Artemisinin Market by Applications

  • Antimalarial Injections
  • Antimalarial Tablets

    Inquire More and Share Questions If Any Before the Purchase on This Report At: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13842453    

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Artemisinin Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Artemisinin Segment by Type

    2.3 Artemisinin Consumption by Type

    2.4 Artemisinin Segment by Application

    2.5 Artemisinin Consumption by Application

    3 Global Artemisinin by Players

    3.1 Global Artemisinin Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Artemisinin Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Artemisinin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Artemisinin by Regions

    4.1 Artemisinin by Regions

    4.2 Americas Artemisinin Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Artemisinin Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Artemisinin Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Artemisinin Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Artemisinin Distributors

    10.3 Artemisinin Customer

    And Many More……………

    No. of pages: 139

    Price of Report: $ 3660 (Single User Licence) Purchase Balsa Wood Market Report at https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13842453         

    About Absolute Reports:

    Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Info:

    Name: Ajay More

    Email: [email protected]   

    Organization: Absolute Reports

    Phone: +14242530807/+44203239 8187

    For Other report : Aluminum Foil Packaging Market in Food and Beverages Industry Market Cost Analysis, Profits And Gross Margin Analysis With Its Important by Typess And Application 2019

    Crawler Dozers Market 2019 Industry Share, Size, Share, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, and Forecasts to 2025

    Global Wood Veneers Market 2019 Overview, Industry Chain Information, Key Issues Addressed: 2023

    Pneumatic Jack Market 2019 Global Technology, Size, Development, Trends, Market Dynamics and Forecasts to 2023

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.