Global Articaine Hydrochloride Market Size, Share 2019 Global Industry Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2024

Introduction

Articaine is a form of an amide local anesthetic that is most commonly used in dentistry. The chemical name for articaine hydrochloride is 2-Thiophenecarboxylic acid-4-methyl-3- ((1-oxo-2-(propyl amino) propyl) amino)-methyl ester hydrochloride (C13H21ClN2O3S). The CAS Number is 23964-57-0. It is a white or almost white crystalline powder with the molecular weight of 320.84 g/mol. This drug is originally known as carticaine. It has different molecular structure with a thiophene ring instead of the usual benzene ring present in the other amide anesthetic drugs. The half-life of Articaine is 1.8 hours. Like other amide anesthetics it blocks nerve conduction when it is inflated around a nerve. The action of articaine can be prolonged by combining it with a vasoconstrictor such as adrenaline. If needed, stock solutions can be created in advanced and can be stored as aliquots in tightly sealed vials at -20ÃÂ°C. The Articaine is marketed as a colourless liquid in vials/cartridges (2ml in each vial/cartridge). The Articaine is available in two variants i.e. Articaine-100 & Articaine-200. Articaine-200 is more potent than Articaine-100.

The dosage can be based on type and extent of surgical procedure, depth of anesthesia, degree of muscular relaxation, and condition of the patient. For paediatric patients, dosage based on their age, weight, physical condition of the patient and extent of surgical procedure.

The global market of articaine hydrochlorides is expected to reach USD 1363.0 million by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Based on application of articaine hydrochloride, , the nerve block segment is by far the fastest growing segment of global articaine hydrochloride market and it is expected to reach USD 624.8 million by 2021.

Based on end users of articaine hydrochloride, the dental clinics segment commands the largest market share of global articaine hydrochloride market and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the period 2016 to 2021.

Todays availability of a variety of local anesthetics enabled dentists to select an anesthetic which has specific properties like time of onset and its duration, hemostatic control, degree of cardiac or neurotoxic side effects that are appropriate specific dental procedures for each individual patient. Articaine with its greater ability to diffuse through tissues become a very widely used local anesthetic in the European and Canadian markets. The US market is growing steadily. Articaine is the second most used local anesthetic in the United States. In U.S. articaine share is around 40%. In Canada, Articaine hydrochloride is the number one choice of the dentists.

Articaine hydrochloride is most popular local anesthetic for dentistry in a number of European countries. Germany is the biggest buyer of Articaine hydrochloride. In Germany, 97% of the anesthetic used by dentists is articaine hydrochloride. In Italy and France articaine is most used by dentists.

In Australia, around 70% of the dentists use articaine as local anesthetic. In Asian countries, China is one of the biggest producers of Articaine hydrochloride and its products are mostly exported to Middle-East and European regions. Thus, Articaine hydrochloride is being used increasingly by the medical professional nowadays.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global articaine hydrochloride market include; 3M, Anhui BBCA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Dentsply Sirona, Inibsa Dental S.L.U, Jinan Chenghui Shuangda Chemical Co., Ltd, Jinan Ruixing Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd, Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP, Pfizer Inc, Pierrel S.p.A, Sanofi, Septodont, Siegfried AG, Sigma Aldrich and many others.

Study Objectives

Ã¯ÆË To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

Ã¯ÆË To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

Ã¯ÆË To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on application, and end users for global articaine hydrochloride market.

Ã¯ÆË To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Ã¯ÆË To provide economic factors that influences the global articaine hydrochloride market.

Target Audience

Ã¯ÆË Articaine hydrochloride manufacturers

Ã¯ÆË Articaine API manufacturers

Ã¯ÆË Articaine hydrochloride suppliers

Ã¯ÆË Research Laboratories

Ã¯ÆË Hospitals & Clinics

Ã¯ÆË Service Suppliers

Ã¯ÆË Potential Investors

Ã¯ÆË Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

The global market for articaine hydrochloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the period 2016 to 2021 to reach USD 1363.0 million by 2021.

The articaine hydrochloride market in Asia is expected to grow rapidly during 2016 to 2021 whereas Europe will remain the largest market by 2021.

The global market for articaine hydrochloride by application, infiltration segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 6.9% during the period 2016 to 2021.

Based on the end users, dental clinics segment commands the largest market share of global articaine hydrochloride market; registered 7.1% share in 2015

The reports also cover country level analysis:

North America

o US

o Canada

Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o Italy

o Spain

o France

o Rest of Western Europe

o Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

