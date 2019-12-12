 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market 2019 Size, Top Players Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Technology Trends and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Artificial Heart Lung Machines

GlobalArtificial Heart Lung Machines Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Artificial Heart Lung Machines market size.

About Artificial Heart Lung Machines:

Artificial Heart Lung Machines is a device used in open heart surgery to support the body during the surgical procedure while the heart is stopped. The heart-lung machine is often referred to as the âpumpâ, and does the work of the heart and lungs during the operation.

Top Key Players of Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market:

  • LivaNova (Sorin)
  • Getinge (Maquet)
  • Medtronic
  • Terumo CV Group
  • Braile Biomedica
  • Tianjin Medical

    Major Types covered in the Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market report are:

  • Single Roller Pump HLM
  • Double Roller Pump HLM

    Major Applications covered in the Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market report are:

  • Cardiac Surgery
  • Lung Transplant Operation
  • Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment
  • Others

    Scope of Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market:

  • The classification of artificial heart lung machines includes single roller pump HLM and double roller pump HLM, and the revenue proportion of single roller pump HLM in 2016 is about 66.3%. Artificial heart lung machines can be used for cardiac surgery, lung transplant operation, acute respiratory failure treatment and other. The most proportion of artificial heart lung machines is used for cardiac surgery, and the sales proportion is about 66.2% in 2016.
  • North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 36.4% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 33.3%. China, Japan and Korea are also important sales regions for artificial heart lung machines.
  • Heart Lung Machine market is mainly occupied by large companies, Sorin as the largest player in the market produced over 57% of Artificial Heart Lung Machine and made more than 59.6% of revenue share in 2016. MAQUET followed as second produced about 18.3% in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Artificial Heart Lung Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Artificial Heart Lung Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Artificial Heart Lung Machines product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Artificial Heart Lung Machines, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Artificial Heart Lung Machines in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Artificial Heart Lung Machines competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Artificial Heart Lung Machines breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Artificial Heart Lung Machines market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Artificial Heart Lung Machines sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market Report pages: 117

    1 Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Artificial Heart Lung Machines by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Artificial Heart Lung Machines Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Artificial Heart Lung Machines Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Artificial Heart Lung Machines Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Artificial Heart Lung Machines Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Artificial Heart Lung Machines Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Artificial Heart Lung Machines Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.