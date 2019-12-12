Global Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market 2019 Size, Top Players Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Technology Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Artificial Heart Lung Machines market size.

About Artificial Heart Lung Machines:

Artificial Heart Lung Machines is a device used in open heart surgery to support the body during the surgical procedure while the heart is stopped. The heart-lung machine is often referred to as the âpumpâ, and does the work of the heart and lungs during the operation.

Top Key Players of Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market:

LivaNova (Sorin)

Getinge (Maquet)

Medtronic

Terumo CV Group

Braile Biomedica

Tianjin Medical

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13851277 Major Types covered in the Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market report are:

Single Roller Pump HLM

Double Roller Pump HLM Major Applications covered in the Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market report are:

Cardiac Surgery

Lung Transplant Operation

Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment

Others Scope of Artificial Heart Lung Machines Market:

The classification of artificial heart lung machines includes single roller pump HLM and double roller pump HLM, and the revenue proportion of single roller pump HLM in 2016 is about 66.3%. Artificial heart lung machines can be used for cardiac surgery, lung transplant operation, acute respiratory failure treatment and other. The most proportion of artificial heart lung machines is used for cardiac surgery, and the sales proportion is about 66.2% in 2016.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 36.4% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 33.3%. China, Japan and Korea are also important sales regions for artificial heart lung machines.

Heart Lung Machine market is mainly occupied by large companies, Sorin as the largest player in the market produced over 57% of Artificial Heart Lung Machine and made more than 59.6% of revenue share in 2016. MAQUET followed as second produced about 18.3% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Artificial Heart Lung Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.