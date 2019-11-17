 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market size is being driven by the growing adoption of the robots in agriculture. Increasing consumption and rising requirement of better yield of crops are estimated to be one of the major factors that is fueling the demand of robots in agriculture. Increasing consumption motivates farmers to scale up farming operations and give rise to the requirement of automating farming operations. As the farmers are shifting more towards automation, drones and robots have become integral part of agriculture farms and are enhancing yield and improving the product quality. Since AI is the backbone of robotics, increasing adoption of robots in agriculture is estimated to drive the AI in agriculture market growth.
United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 42.96% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 22.67%.
USA is now the key developers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe, China and India.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • IBM
  • Intel
  • Microsoft
  • SAP
  • Agribotix
  • The Climate Corporation
  • Mavrx
  • aWhere
  • Precision Hawk
  • Granular
  • Prospera Technologies
  • Spensa Technologies
  • Resson
  • Vision Robotics
  • Harvest Croo Robotics
  • CropX
  • John Deere
  • Gamaya
  • Cainthus

    Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market by Types

  • Machine Learning
  • Computer Vision

    Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market by Applications

  • Precision Farming
  • Livestock Monitoring
  • Drone Analytics
  • Agriculture Robots
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Table of Content of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Segment by Type

    2.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Consumption by Type

    2.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Segment by Application

    2.5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Consumption by Application

    3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture by Players

    3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    No. of Pages: – 135

