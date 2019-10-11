Global Artificial Marble Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

Global "Artificial Marble Market" report shares data and relevant insights giving current state of Artificial Marble industry to make this research significant tool by segmenting on the basis of product and application. Artificial Marble market top level players are analysed in report based on current and future development status, and Artificial Marble market estimations from 2019 to 2024 in terms of revenue and volume.

Artificial Marble Market Dominating Key Players:

DuPont

Staron(SAMSUNG)

LG Hausys

Kuraray

Aristech Acrylics

Durat

MARMIL

Hanex

CXUN

Wanfeng Compound Stone

XiShi Group

PengXiang Industry

ChuanQi

New SunShine Stone

Leigei Stone

GuangTaiXiang

Relang Industrial

Ordan

Bitto

Meyate Group

About Artificial Marble: Artificial marble, or synthetic marble is crushed marble particles mixed with polyester resins that form a surface that is sealed with a gel coat and is sanitary and virtually impervious to stains and water. It is a low maintenance producttub and shower walls have a minimum number of seams, diminishing leakage and allergy-causing mold and mildew problems.

Artificial Marble Market Types:

Cement Artificial Marble

Resin Type Artificial Marble

Composite Artificial Marble

Sintered Artificial Marble Artificial Marble Market Applications:

Vanity Tops

Bath Tubs

Wall Panels

Shower Stalls