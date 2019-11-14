Global Artificial Pancreas Systems Market Growth Analysis 2019 to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the details of Influence Factors Forecast to 2025

Global “Artificial Pancreas Systems Market” 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Artificial Pancreas Systems industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Artificial Pancreas Systems market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About Artificial Pancreas Systems Market:

TheÂ artificial pancreasÂ is a technology in development to help people withÂ diabetesÂ automatically control theirÂ blood glucose levelÂ by providing the substituteÂ endocrineÂ functionality of a healthyÂ pancreas.

In terms of application, diabetes type 1 is the biggest downstream consummer in the global artificial pancreas system in 2017, accounting for a more than 90% share. And the revenue form this segement is estimated to see a CAGR of 13.21% from 2017 to 2025.

In 2019, the market size of Artificial Pancreas Systems is 91 million US$ and it will reach 220 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Artificial Pancreas Systems.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Medtronic

JDRF

Tandem Diabetes Care

Pancreum

TypeZero Technologies

Beta Bionics

Johnson & Johnson

Insulet Corp

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Artificial Pancreas Systems Market by Types:

Control to Range (CTR) System

Control to Target (CTT) System

Threshold Suspended Device

Artificial Pancreas Systems Market by Applications:

Diabetes Type 1

Diabetes Type 2

